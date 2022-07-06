Club to honour Owen Murray

Acceptances for the meeting close at 12 noon on Thursday. The club received record nominations for the meeting which could become an eight race program with 33 nominated for the 1200 metre maiden plate, 26 for the 950 metre maiden, 19 for the Class 1 handicap over 950, 22 for the Class 2 over 1375, 17 in the Colts, Gelding and Entires Benchmark 50 over 1100 metres and 23 in the Fillies and Mares Benchmark 50 over the same distance.