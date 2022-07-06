The Young Witness
Subscriber

Club to honour Owen Murray

Andrew Fisher
By Andrew Fisher
Updated July 6 2022 - 11:37pm, first published 11:34pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Cowra Jockey Club will pay tribute to the life of former amateur jockey, Owen Murray, naming a race in his honour at Saturday's winter meeting.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Fisher

Andrew Fisher

Regional Editor

A resident of Cowra in central west NSW I have an interest in news and community events that range from court and sport to village shows and community meeting. As regional editor I enjoy helping to collect and relay news for communities covered in print and online by the Cowra Guardian, Canowindra News, Boorowa News, Grenfell Record, Cootamundra Herald, Parkes Champion Post, Forbes Advocate and Young Witness. Email andrew.fisher@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Young news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.