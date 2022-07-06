Club to honour Owen Murray

The Cowra Jockey Club will pay tribute to the life of former amateur jockey, Owen Murray, naming a race in his honour at Saturday's winter meeting.
Murray passed away recently.
In his short but successful career as an amateur rider Murray lay claim to being aboard the first winner trained by Hall of Fame trainer Lee Freedman at the Yass Picnics.
Two other memorial races will feature on Saturday's six event program, the Brendan Yelverton Memorial and the Beverly Williams Memorial.
The Ducks Friend Handicap, Claudia Leighton Birthday Wish Handicap and Cowra Black Tie Charity Event Handicap make up the remainder of the program.
Cowra Jockey Club president Peter Ford says the Cowra track should race truly despite significant rain last week.
"The track has a reputation for being one of the best wet weather circuits in the region and we're confident it'll prove the case again on Saturday," Mr Ford said.
Acceptances for the meeting close at 12 noon on Thursday. The club received record nominations for the meeting which could become an eight race program with 33 nominated for the 1200 metre maiden plate, 26 for the 950 metre maiden, 19 for the Class 1 handicap over 950, 22 for the Class 2 over 1375, 17 in the Colts, Gelding and Entires Benchmark 50 over 1100 metres and 23 in the Fillies and Mares Benchmark 50 over the same distance.
Trainers from provincial centres as well as Canberra, Goulburn, Dubbo and many central west centres have put forward nominations for the meeting.
Cowra trainers Andrew Molloy, Barry Wall and George Hoy are the only locals with nominations.
Wall's Deshawn, if he accepts, looks the better suited of the two in the Benchmark 50 for Colts, Geldings and Entires.
Third up from a spell Deshawn has finished sixth at both its outings this preparation, the most recent at Dubbo in a field of 12 over 1310 metres on June 26.
On that occasion, the consistent son of Zoffany raced near the lead after drawing awkwardly on the outside of the 12 horse field before tiring late to finish just under four lengths from the winner.
Deshawn's last two outings have both been in Benchmark 58's so he'll appreciate the drop back to Saturday's Benchmark 50.
Interestingly four of Deshawn's wins have come on rain affected surfaces.
Rhythmo doesn't look as well placed with his only win to date coming over 1375 metres. First up he has failed to finish in the placings at his five previous first up attempts but could race well fresh.
Molloy has nominated the out of form The Mediator.
A resident of Cowra in central west NSW I have an interest in news and community events that range from court and sport to village shows and community meeting. As regional editor I enjoy helping to collect and relay news for communities covered in print and online by the Cowra Guardian, Canowindra News, Boorowa News, Grenfell Record, Cootamundra Herald, Parkes Champion Post, Forbes Advocate and Young Witness. Email andrew.fisher@austcommunitymedia.com.au
