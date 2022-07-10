The Young Witness

Harding wins from Miller by a point

By Craig Watson
Updated July 10 2022 - 10:14pm, first published 10:08pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Saturday was the Connelly's Office National single stableford. The winner was Grant Harding with 39 points from Col Miller with 38 points and William Hercum in third with 37 points.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Young news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.