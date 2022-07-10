Harding wins from Miller by a point

Saturday was the Connelly's Office National single stableford. The winner was Grant Harding with 39 points from Col Miller with 38 points and William Hercum in third with 37 points.
In the first round of Handiskins the winner was Brody Smith with 37 points and the NTP on the 7th was won by Bailey Coombes with 146 cm.
Advertisement
The Terry Brothers Carpet Court secret birdie hole was the 10th and was not struck.
The Watson Toyota NTP on the 7th was won by Grant Harding with 49 cm and the 17th was won by Rick Oliver with 95 cm.
The best juniors were Brody Smith and Joe Roberts.
The Ian Page Bricklaying card draw was not won and jackpots to two balls next week.
The Vinnies Pizza voucher was won by Matthew Brown. Balls went down to 34 points on a countback and there were 61 players.
Next Saturday 16th July is a 4BBB Stableford sponsored by Craig Taylor and Steve Smith.
The following Saturday 23rd July is the NRL single stableford challenge sponsored by Geoff Hill and Young Hills. Wear your favourite team colours. Saturday 30th July is a Two Person Ambrose sponsored by Tester Porter Services.
The Wednesday Medley was won by Ian Tierney with 37 points and he won 8 balls. Second was Daryl Brown with 35 points on a countback from John Connell and Ben Norton.
Balls went down to 28 points on a countback and there were 48 players. The Friday 9 hole competition was won by Col Miller with 21 points on a countback from Trish Miller. Balls went down to 20 points and there were 10 players.
The Social Club played the 14 hole Radar Day and the winner was Paul Levett with 57 nett.
Colin Gilchrist was second with 58 nett and Jim Delahunty third with 59 nett.
There were 14 players.
The Kyle McGovern Electrical Sunday medley was won by Brady LeStrange with 38 points.
The Sam Woods Hilltops Regional Security secret birdie hole was the 9th and it was not struck.
The jackpot next week will be $150. There were 18 players.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.