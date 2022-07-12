The Young Witness
Subscriber

Hall hat-trick helps 'Pickers

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
Updated July 12 2022 - 4:57pm, first published 4:56pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CREATING HEADACHES: Kieren Ford scored a double in Albury's loss to Young at Greenfield Park on Sunday. Picture: The Border Mail

For the second time this season, Albury jumped out to a good start against Young but couldn't sustain it.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

Local News

Get the latest Young news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.