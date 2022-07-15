Behave: Young based beekeeper

Varroa mite has the potential to impact jobs and destroy livelihoods locally if containment measures fail.
Commercial operator and owner of Mid-Western Fresh Honey, Steve McGrath, who is based in Young and Weethalle and employs five full-time and three part-time staff, to operate his 3,000 hives right across the state said "the next two weeks are critical for the industry."
"I fully support the containment actions of the Department of Primary Industries so far and I think if we all respect the ban on the movement of hives the industry should come though this latest incursion of the mite.
"Of course its a very worrying time for everyone and I really feel for the operators who have been impacted by the destruction of their bee hives.
Mr McGrath operates his hives across a huge area of NSW roughly bounded by the Murray to the Darling River, Mildura to the South Coast and within that area he has leases to National Parks and Forests.
"We're just farmers of a different kind and we have good and bad years. This one just happens to be a bad one for our industry, particularly when you add in increasing fuel prices."
He encouraged the community to "always choose Australian honey and support Australian family beekeeping businesses, located in country towns across Australia."
Some hobby bee operators in the region have reported hearing that some people are moving hives despite the ban.
Mr McGrath said "if anyone sees any bees being moved they should take vehicle registration numbers and report the incident immediately to the Department of Primary Industry and to police."
"If we all obey the rules we should be right, but this is a real wake-up call for all of us to be vigilant to protect our industry against things like Varroa mite. We have had a previous incursion of the mite into the Townsville area and measurers to contain and eliminate the mites were successful there, so I'm optimistic." He concluded.
Mr McGrath's Mid-Western Fresh Honey supplies Capilano with 150 tonnes of pure Australian honey annually.
Federal and State Governments have come together to provide an $18million compensation package for registered beekeepers affected by the Varroa mite outbreak.
The National Management Group (NMG) for Emergency Plant Pests has endorsed a National Response Plan to eradicate Varroa Destructor from NSW. The NMG comprises Commonwealth and State governments and pollinator dependent industries and honey bee industry.
Rural Aid, the nation's most trusted rural charity, launched a fundraising campaign this in support of impacted beekeepers.
The Buy a Bee campaign has the unequivocal support of the industry's peak body; the Australian Honey Bee Industry Council (AHBIC).
Rural Aid CEO John Warlters said the situation is volatile and distressing for beekeepers across the country.
"Beekeepers are in an awful state right now as they anxiously wait for news on how far the Varroa destructor mite has spread," Mr Warlters said.
Rural Aid is offering beekeepers and their families free counselling through its nation-wide team of qualified counsellors.
"The DPI has identified mental health strain as the biggest issue currently facing these primary producers. Rural Aid is proud to be able to offer beekeepers immediate assistance in this area," Mr Warlters said.
Australian Honey Bee Industry Council chairman Stephen Targett said, "The contribution of honey bees to agriculture in Australia through pollination services is estimated at up to $20 billion, and the start of the pollination season is just weeks away, which demonstrates what an enormous threat this crisis poses to our industry.
"Without urgent support, some of our beekeepers will struggle to survive financially. We are calling on the public to back our beekeepers now, not just for their sake, but for the sake of Australia's entire agricultural and food production industries."
Rural Aid is also supporting its affected beekeepers with financial assistance in the form of $500 pre-paid Visa cards.
"The public is encouraged to show their support for Australia's littlest livestock by donating to Rural Aid's Buy a Bee initiative," Mr Warlters said.
"Rural Aid has been supporting beekeepers for years, through its HiveAid program, created during the Black Summer bushfires in partnership with AHBIC and Hive + Wellness, the nation's largest honey packer, best known for its Capilano branded honey. The new Buy a Bee campaign, under the HiveAid umbrella, will assist these same beekeepers as they take on the Varroa mite.
"We thank every Australian who will dig deep to support our beekeepers in their moment of need," Mr Warlters said.
Donations can be made here: https://www.ruralaid.org.au/hiveaid/
Beekeepers who aren't already registered with Rural Aid are encouraged to do so now using this link: https://faa.ruralaid.org.au/
Rural Aid is Australia's most trusted rural charity. We stand with our farmers when they need us most. Rural Aid provides critical support to farmers affected by natural disaster through financial, wellbeing and fodder assistance. Rural Aid's community programs help create more sustainable communities by building stronger futures for all Australian farmers. Find out more at www.ruralaid.org.au
I was born in Cowra and grew up in the region as part of a farming family. I've had an extensive careers both in Journalism and Local Government. I'm passionate about supporting and advancing the local communities of the region for social and economic growth and have a keen interest in the current affairs affecting residents. I love being outdoors and I live on a small rural property just outside Young. My spare time is spent with family and friends, camping, fishing, gardening, looking after my small flock of merino sheep and being with my dogs which are my companions. I love to travel and I have been to New Zealand, Europe and Canada. I hope to travel more broadly in Europe in the coming years.
