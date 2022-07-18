Andrews and Stone take home Saturday win

Saturday was a 4BBB and individual stableford sponsored by Steve Smith and Craig Taylor.
The winners were Josh Andrews and Bobby Stone with 49 points from Dean Schofield and Aaryn Murfitt with 48 points.
The single stableford winner was Peter Maher with 42 points.
The Terry Brothers Carpet Court secret birdie hole was the 7th and was won by Peter Greaves.
The Watson Toyota NTP on the 7th was won by Andrew Miller with 450 cm and the 17th was won by Phillip Oliver with 216 cm.
The best juniors were Brody Smith and Joe Roberts.
The Ian Page Bricklaying card draw was not won and jackpots to three balls next week.
The Vinnies Pizza vouchers were won by Robert Norton and Brian Norman.
Balls went down to 32 individual points on a countback and there were 60 players.
Next Saturday 23rd July is the NRL single stableford challenge sponsored by Geoff Hill and Young Hills. Wear your favourite team colours.
Saturday 30th July is a Two Person Ambrose sponsored by Tester Porter Services.
The following week the 6th August is the Cooltech Refrigeration and Air Conditioning August Monthly Medals. It is also the second round of Handiskins where your best 3 rounds count. Its not to late to join in this event, just ask at the Pro Shop.
The Wednesday Medley was won by Brady LeStrange with 40 points and he won 6 balls.
Second was Daryl Brown with 36 points on a countback from Pud Smithers.
Balls went down to 30 points on a countback and there were 28 players.
The Friday 9 hole competition was won by Trish Miller with 22 points from Peter Sykes on 21 points.
Balls went down to 18 points and there were 13 players.
The Social Club played a 14 hole event and the winner was Colin Gilchrist with 56 nett.
Sandra Pronk was second with 57 nett and Peter Hall third with 58 nett. There were 15 players.
The Kyle McGovern Electrical Sunday medley was won by Jim Glasheen with 39 points.
The Sam Woods Hilltops Regional Security secret birdie hole was the 16th and it was not struck.
The jackpot next week will be $180. There were 21 players.
