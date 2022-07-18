Second candidate for Cherry Queen competition

Interest in the National Cherry Festival 2022 Cherry King and Queen Competition is growing, with a second entrant nominating for the stellar contest.
Brianna Long joins Kim Evers in this year's crop of entrants and it is hoped that more will join the line up before the closing date of July 30.
Brianna says she is excited to have confirmed her nomination for the competition and will be raising funds for the Young Mercy Care Centre, where she is employed as an allied health assistant.
"We are very fortunate to have a facility like the Mercy Care Centre which provides a wide range of nursing and therapies for people in the region," she said.
Kim Evers also has a passion to raise funds for another organization that offers outstanding support - the Young branch of Riding for the Disabled. This organization provides weekly riding therapy, sport, recreation, training and safety programs for people with disabilities.
Like Kim, Brianna was raised in Young and both entrants share an appreciation of the town's harvest festival and the benefits of living in the Hilltops region.
With just a couple of weeks before entries close, it is hoped that more people living in the Hilltops Region will nominate for the 2022 Cherry King and Queen Competition.
For candidates there is an opportunity to promote the festival and region, help the community and enjoy new experiences. For business owners supporting a nominated staff member, there is a chance to increase community engagement and for charities and not-for-profits there is the provision of additional finances and a lift in profile.
While nominating candidates need to be 18 years of age, there is no age limit and both men and women are eligible.
For those considering involvement this year, it is not too late to find out more about the competition and get on board. Information packs are available at the Young Visitor Information Centre. The competition guidelines can also be downloaded from the National Cherry Festival website: www.nationalcherryfesival.com.au
The 2022 National Cherry Festival will be held from December 2 to December 4.
