The Young Witness
Home/Newsletters/Weekly Wrap List

Second candidate for Cherry Queen competition

Updated July 18 2022 - 3:26am, first published 3:20am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Interest in the National Cherry Festival 2022 Cherry King and Queen Competition is growing, with a second entrant nominating for the stellar contest.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Young news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.