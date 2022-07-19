Junior Pickers tackle the competition | Photos

Under 10s
Tigers 8 v Panthers 24
Try scorers were Zoe Caldwell, Indianna Brown, Jayda Holt, Scarlett Woods
Bulldogs 28 v Rabbitohs 20
Try scorers were Chloe Buck, Masie Levitt, Reaghan Levett, Ayla Terry, Kathleen Hunt, Layla Stinson
Under 12s
Tigers 8 v Panthers 12
Try scorers were Ava McKnight, #4, Bria Owen, Rilee Coddington, #12
Bulldogs 4 v Rabbitohs 36
Try scorers were Sierra Henderson, Amelia McRay, Georgia Wheeler, Klara Booth
Under 14s
Tigers 16 v Panthers 0
Try scorers were Katelyn Norman, Sierra Dwyer, Ella Bedford
Bulldogs 4 v Rabbitohs 28
Try scorers were Hunta McCann, Talia McKay, Brydie Davis, Mia Davidson.
UNDER 8s - Scott Duncan (Coach)
The weather held off for a beautiful day of footy in Adelong on Saturday.
The under 8s first game was played well and ended in a draw 24-24.
Cruz Mills and Riley Walker each scored twice with Charlie Davis, and Lenny Thornhill also both crossing the line.
The second game saw young in front 4 points at each break.
With the final score 20-16 young's way.
Cruz Mills again showed he's tough in attack scoring two tries, with Charlie Davis, Kyannah Cummins and Hudson Pettit also adding points to the board.
UNDER 9s - Dale Prindable (Coach)
Last Saturday the U9s Cherrypickers travelled to Adelong to play the Gundagai Tigers.
It was a tough game for the U9s with great defence shown by the Tigers.
The Cherrypickers kept their cool and in the 2nd half they shown the Tigers what they have in attack and in defence.
The Cherrypickers won the game 38 to 24.
Tries were scored by Gus Smith 2, Memphis Perkins 2 Henry Aiken 2 and Johnny Spring.
Conversations were kicked by Oliver Harden, Tom McKnight, Memphis Perkins, Henry Aiken, and Jacob Hambliton.
Player of the match went to Jacob Hambliton for his outstanding work at first receiver, positive talk to the players and having great runs and big tackles.
UNDER 10s - Scott Duncan (Coach)
The under 10s pickers had a fantastic day out at Adelong on Saturday.
The boys - Jai Jasprizza, Angus Davis, Archie Taylor, Jerakye Ballard, Jesse Gault, Fletcher Mangelsdorf, Toby Reynolds, Braxdyn Cross, Bentley Quinn, and Isaac Duncan put on a great display of skill and sportsmanship.
Tries were awarded to Jerakye Ballard (2), Bentley Quinn (2), Marcus Sutherland, Toby Reynolds, and Isaac Duncan. Jai Jasprizza, Bentley Quinn, and Jesse Gault all were successful at conversions.
Well done boys!
UNDER 11s - Greg Anderson (Coach
This week saw the U11's just fielding a side with little players on the bench with several of the players out due to illness and injury and holidays.
The boys struggled to get into the zone early on with Gundagai/Adelong coming away with the first try and conversion but were soon switch on and find the hole, with Braith breaking away and getting the ball across the line for the first try.
With their heads now in the game, the boys pulled together to work hard to keep Gundagai/Adelong away from their line and make use of our ball time.
Braith Anderson powered through, coming away with five tries for the game and with an amazing to Jack Hunt who ran a quarter field try.
Conversions were made by Max Aiken, Eli Terry, Hunter Brown, Braith Anderson and Jesse Gault who assisted in playing up.
Final score was 34 to 16
UNDER 13s - Phil Coddington (Coach)
The Yes Embroidery and Terry Bros pickers made to trip to Adelong to take on the tigers in a top of the table clash.
The game was a close physical encounter and after an early penalty goal to the Tigers, Young scored two great tries to lead 12-2 @ half time.
Young scored again just after half time to go ahead 18-2, before errors by Young were capitalised on by Gundagai, scoring two quick tries to bring the score back to 18-12.
Young steadied the ship to score out wide and seal a gusty 22-12 victory.
Harry Coddington scored a double and tries to Alexander Reynolds & Max Doldissen scoring one each.
UNDER 14s - Ben Mott (Coach)
I would like to start my report for Saturday's round 10 clash for the Ozcott Excavations and Australian Hotel Under 14s Cherrypickers by acknowledging the loss of a former teammate of ours in Kobe Frampton.
Kobe was a valued and enjoyable team member in his time with our side and we pass on our condolences to his family, friends and loved ones.
The game was an emotional affair against the always tough Gundagai-Adelong Tigers.
The game was a tough one with the emotion of the occasion taking an effect on the Pickers with the Tigers jumping to a 10-0 lead early after a very disinterested start from our boys which was the half time score as we clawed back into it.
The Cherrypickers got off to a better start in the second half and a much better 25 minutes overall in the second stanza (winning that half 14-6) saw us claw our way back but unfortunately unable to land a killer blow in the last set of the match this week to go down 16-14.
The game finished 3 tries a piece with goal kicking proving the difference with our tries scored on the sideline.
Once again, the Pickers are mixing some great footy with periods where we just switch off and give out opposition to many easy points.
The games will not get any easier as we have a very tough month of games in front of us.
Try scorers were Archie Challen with 2 and Mitchell Gibson with 1. Dane Mott converted 1.
The Ozcott Excavations and Australian Hotel Under 14s look forward now to a trip to Wagga to take on the tough Wagga Kangaroos.
UNDER 15s - Peter Butcher (Coach)
The Young Cherrypickers under 15's travelled to Boorowa to take on the Junee Diesels.
The boys had not played for a number of weeks and were a little slow starting however it didn't take them long to find their rhythm again.
The boy's defence was the most pleasing aspect of the game.
The boys eventually won the game 52-0 with Caleb Schiller named man of the match.
Try scorers were Elijah Reilly, Hardy Glover, Jesse Jewitt, Edward Maloney (2), Riley Butcher, Lucas Maloney, Memphis Henderson, and Caleb Schiller. Jesse Jewitt kicked 6 from 10.
UNDER 8s LT - Roslynn Clark (Coach)
The girls had 2 fantastic games. They are playing really well as a team and are getting get runs with the ball and some cracking tags. Try scorers were Ayla, Sophie, Makenzie, Pippa and Miley
UNDER 10s LT - Hugh Gibson (Coach)
It was a good game against Adelong-Gundagai with a win and tries to Indy, Myami, Kaily, and Izzy. The Pickerchick went to Izzy Clark for a great game
UNDER 12s LT - Hayley Coddington (Coach)
Under 12 League Tag travelled to Adelong on the weekend. The girls played extremely well, putting into practice some skills that we have been concentrating on, their spirit was up the whole game which was displayed on the scoreboard at the full-time hooter. Young 42- Gundagai- 4 Congratulations to Tahlea Cummins for getting girl of the match.
UNDER 14s LT - Alf Bedford (Coach)
Under 14s league tag put in another improved performance against Gundagai. 3 tries a piece but Gundagai's kicking proved the difference winning 16 to 14. The girls were in it the whole way with some solid defence and two run away tries from Mia Davison and Sienna Dwyer. Grace Hines, Bree Caldwell and Jaylee Ballard were really good In defence and attack.
Hopefully we can keep it up and put it to a couple of sides coming up.
UNDER 16s LT - Tim Davidson (Coach)
Data from Play Rugby League: Young Cherrypickers 48 v Gundagai/Adelong Tigers 6. Recorded try scorer was recorded as Bella Brownlie x2, Anna Harden x2, Kelsey Loco, Angelic Sutherland. Details were not recorded in the system for three tries and all conversions.
