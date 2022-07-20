Locals encouraged to buy a bee to help apiarists

In 2020 just after the Black Summer Bushfires Rural Aid launched its Hive Aid program to help beekeepers recover, now it is using the program to support affected apiarists.
Rural Aid has launched a Buy a Bee fundraising campaign to support impacted beekeepers by the Varroa Mite infection that has hit NSW.
Rural Aid CEO John Warlters said the situation is volatile and distressing for both commercial and hobby apiarists across the country.
"Beekeepers are in an awful state right now as they anxiously wait for news on how far the Varroa destructor mite has spread," Mr Warlters said.
As part of its response to the spread of the mite Rural Aid is offering beekeepers and their families free counselling through its nation-wide team of qualified counsellors.
"The Department of Primary Industries has identified mental health strain as the biggest issue currently facing these primary producers," Mr Warlters said.
"Rural Aid is proud to be able to offer beekeepers immediate assistance in this area."
The Buy a Bee initiative is similar to the organisation's Buy a Bale campaign during the most recent drought and floods.
"The public is encouraged to show their support for Australia's littlest livestock by donating to Rural Aid's Buy a Bee initiative," Mr Warlters said.
"The new Buy a Bee campaign, under the HiveAid umbrella, will assist these same beekeepers as they take on the Varroa mite.
"We thank every Australian who will dig deep to support our beekeepers in their moment of need."
Donations can be made at the Rural Aid website at https://www.ruralaid.org.au/hiveaid/.
Local apiarists who aren't already registered with Rural Aid are encouraged to do so on the website.
Rural Aid calls beekeepers Australia's forgotten farmers with producers affected by fire, flood, drought and infection just as any other industry. Visit the Rural Aid website for more info.
