Locals encouraged to buy a bee to help apiarists

Rebecca Hewson
By Rebecca Hewson
Updated July 20 2022 - 12:17am, first published 12:15am
In 2020 just after the Black Summer Bushfires Rural Aid launched its Hive Aid program to help beekeepers recover, now it is using the program to support affected apiarists.

