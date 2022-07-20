The Young Witness
Robert Donges inducted after 60 years in the industry

Rebecca Hewson
By Rebecca Hewson
Updated July 20 2022 - 5:13am, first published 4:21am
Robert Donges inducted into the IGA Hall of Fame

After more than 60 years in the industry, Donges IGA namesake and owner Robert Donges has been recognised and inducted into the Dr Thomas Haggai IGA Hall of Fame.

