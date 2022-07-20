Robert Donges inducted into the IGA Hall of Fame

After more than 60 years in the industry, Donges IGA namesake and owner Robert Donges has been recognised and inducted into the Dr Thomas Haggai IGA Hall of Fame.
Mr Donges and his family travelled to the Gold Coast earlier this week to attend the 2022 IGA National Awards of excellence.
Over the years Donges IGA have received a number of accolades and awards, however, this year was a little different with Mr Donges recognised for his outstanding achievements and contribution to the Australian independent retail industry.
Many locals have congratulated Mr Donges on his very deserving award.
The local supermarket supports the local community with sponsorship and support as well as its Community Chest initiative with Mr Donges strongly believing that it is important to support a community that supports his business.
Mr Donges has thanked the IGA business family for their acknowledgement and recognition as he looks back at the past six decades.
"I have been in the industry for 60 years and we had a really tough time around 2000 era when interest rates were at an all-time high and we thought we were going to live in a tent.
"This store has been my life and without my wife Julie and my children, I don't know whether I would be able to keep going, but I always say I have got more to do. Thank you."
Metcash Food CEO Scott Marshall has congratulated Mr Donges on his hard work and dedication to IGA throughout the years.
"Robert's long-standing contribution to the independent retail industry is to be admired," he said.
"He is a key member of the Young community, whether that be supporting local up-and-coming suppliers or getting behind local charities and clubs.
"He continues to enhance his store to ensure it is the best it can be for his customers.
"Adored by his family and locals alike, his legacy is outstanding and a true testament of his passion and dedication to the independent network."
This year's awards were the first to be as one sole in-person event after COVID-19 led to dinners to be held in each state.
