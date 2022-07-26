Locals on alert in case of an outbreak

With a Foot and Mouth Disease outbreak in Bali, a large number of locals are worried and on alert about the impact it would have on the local agriculture industry.
The Federal Government has come short of saying it will close the borders to Indonesia, however it has pledged to put protocols in place at the border to try and ensure the disease does not reach Australian shores.
"Foot and mouth disease is a virus that affects what we call cloven hoofed animals," LLS vet for the local area Dr Elizabeth Ferguson said.
"So, predominantly in our area it would be cattle, sheep, pigs and goats."
The list also includes camels and deer and does not affect horses.
Though it is very rare for humans to contract it the disease is highly contagious between animals and can be carried in live animals as well as meat, dairy products, in soil, bones, untreated hides, through vehicles and equipment.
"The worst signs usually occur in cattle, but certainly all of those animals can carry the virus and spread the virus," Dr Ferguson said.
Foot and Mouth disease is very different from the more common Hand, Foot and Mouth among children.
"It's often confused with Hand, Foot and Mouth disease and they are completely different viruses," Dr Ferguson said.
"It's very rare for humans to contract it (FMD) but they can carry the virus through their nose for 24 hours."
Humans are easily able to spread the virus between properties and herds if they do not follow quarantine protocols.
"The main way that humans have an impact is to be physically carrying the virus.
"So if they have gone to places like Bali and they've been in areas where there's particularly infected cattle, if they're walking in that area they pick it up on their shoes, then bring the shoes back (to Australia) and go onto a farm where there are sheep, cattle, those sorts of animals, they can potentially spread it that way.
"The other thing that we are on high alert for is people bringing meat products or dairy products into the country from Foot and Mouth Disease affected countries, feeding those products to particularly pigs in Australia and pigs amplify the virus."
Dr Ferguson stressed that the reason Australia is so vigilant around swill feeding is to stop virus spread.
"We're making sure, certainly, commercial piggeries, know not to do that and they are really good at that, but it's people that might have a couple of pigs just to be aware not to feed them meat products," Dr Ferguson said.
Animals that contract the disease typically present with blisters on the nose, tongue, lips, mouth, between the toes and around hooves, a fever, extreme drooling, loss of appetite and weight, depression and a drop in milk production.
"The mortality rate for Foot and Mouth Disease is actually quite low, but the percentage of animals that will get sick from it is high," Dr Ferguson said.
"What we tend to see is blisters and ulcerations occurring in the mouth and the feet, it can stop them from eating, it can make them lame and they just get really high productivity losses."
Though the disease isn't commonly fatal it causes a lot of discomfort and issues for the animals.
"The disease itself isn't necessarily fatal but it is really debilitating for those animals who have it, which is why productivity wise we don't want it here but also because a lot of the export markets we ship these agricultural products to they won't accept products from countries that have Foot and Mouth Disease because they don't want it in their countries."
The are safeguards in place to try and stop the spread if a case/s were to be found in the country not just of FMD but for a long list of other diseases and viruses surrounding animals as well.
"There is a formalised plan that is an agreement between industry and all levels of Government called AusVetPlan, they have those for quite a lot of exotic diseases should they come into the country.
"There's one with FMD that basically sets out the steps that would happen should Foot and Mouth Disease come into Australia. It covers everything all the way down to compensation and funding agreements."
So what can locals, particularly those who have been to Bali, do to help protect our local primary industries?
"My advice certainly would be if they can dispose of any footwear that they don't necessarily want. We know that a lot of people in Bali wear thongs and things like that so getting rid of them, staying away from farms for seven days (when back in Australia), if they live on a farm then try and stay away from areas where the animals are for seven days and certainly be ultra-vigilant with making sure that everything they have taken over there is well and truly cleaned."
Local farmers are also being urged to make sure they have an up to date BioSecurity Plan in place on their property.
A local with a love of local news reporting for the people across the Hilltops and Weddin areas.
