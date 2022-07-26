The Young Witness
Layal learns English through TAFE course

Updated July 26 2022 - 11:19pm, first published 7:00pm
TAFE NSW communication skills have taken Young resident Layal Chemeit from being an isolated new Australian, to an employed and active member of the community she now calls home.

