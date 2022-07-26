What to do to have the ultimate weekend away in Sydney

Life can get tiring after a while. Between work, other occupations, raising kids, walking the dog, chores, doing up the house and everything in between, you can find yourself exhausted when the weekend hits. In fact, some weekends can be even more tiring than a busy week if you don't take the time to relax and enjoy yourself.

That's why heading away for a weekend is a great idea. You get to leave all the stresses of life behind and relax in a new and exciting location. A weekend away can be just what the doctor ordered.

In this helpful article, we're going to explore what to do to have the ultimate weekend away in Sydney. A thriving, bustling city, there is so much to do and see that you definitely won't have time for it all. However, this article should give you some ideas for planning your trip. Read on to discover more.

Grab some delicious food

This city is full of great eateries, such as a burger restaurant Sydney. You can grab a tasty burger, chips and other sides at a few great places. There's nothing quite like chowing down on a juicy, succulent burger and washing it down with an ice-cold Coke or a frosty chocolate milkshake.



Or perhaps you're more into fried chicken, in which case there are a number of great places to eat. Ditto for pizza, pasta or cuisines such as Thai, Indian or Chinese.

If you'd prefer more refined cuisine, that's no issue, as Sydney also has an excellent range of fine dining venues available.

Hit the bars and pubs

No weekend in Sydney would be complete without a bar or pub crawl. Sydney has several great watering holes for you to explore and taste craft beer and wine.



Enmore Road, which spans the suburbs of Enmore and Newton, has a variety of drinking establishments where you'll be able to wet your whistle. Closeby to Newtown is Marrickville, another groovy suburb full of artists, creatives and young professionals. It can be an excellent place to explore and have a drink and relax.

Hit the clubs

What fantastic weekend away would be complete without getting up in the club?

77 is one of the local hotspots that is worth checking out. Saturday nights go off, and the club has a solid reputation for hosting fabulous parties. It is located on William Street and has memorable newspaper-adorned walls, incredibly comfortable couches and low ceilings.

Another nightclub you should definitely check out is Home. This is Sydney's one and only superclub, located in Darling Harbour. It has a massive capacity of 2500, and you'll find a diverse mix of techno, electro, house and R&B to get your groove on to.

Now let's get into some activities you can do during the day, that are a touch more wholesome.

Visit the zoos

Sydney has a few different zoos you can visit and get up close to some unique wildlife. Taronga Zoo is definitely worth a visit. It is nestled next to Sydney Harbour, so getting there is a breeze. It houses over 4000 animals, with 350 different species living there. You can see Meerkats, Giraffes, Gorillas, Tree Kangaroos, Asian Elephants and Sumatran Tigers.

Further west is Sydney Zoo, located in Bungarribee. It hosts a diverse array of wildlife, including an aquarium with Bull Sharks and Little Penguins - but not in the same tank. You'll also see Red Pandas, Orangutans, Sacred Baboons and a whole heap more.

The Bondi to Coogee coastal walk

After all your busy activities, you might want a more relaxed occasion to round out your ultimate Sydney weekend.

The Bondi to Coogee coastal walk is a popular walk among the locals and offers some scenic coastline vistas, lush beaches and a few cafe strips for coffee, snacks and freshly squeezed juice.

It's only six kilometres long, so it's achievable for most fitness levels. It will take just two hours if you set a decent pace, but make sure to stop and take in the views and support the local cafes.

If you visit in Spring, you'll also see the Sculptures by the Sea exhibition, held annually between the Bondi and Tamarama beach sections.

There are a few steep sections and some steps, so be prepared for these. Also, remember a hat, sunscreen and a drink bottle.

A Sydney summary