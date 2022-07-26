Junior Rugby League take on Round 11 | Photos

Under 7s
PANTHERS (Geoff Palmer) - Panthers and Broncos had a great game with the Panthers defending exceptionally well, only letting in 3 tries.
They also scored some long range tries with hard running and quick moves of the ball which is something that they've been practising at training.
Levi Walsh was awarded man of the match with an impressive tackle count of 10.
SHARKS (Ben Callaghan) - The Sharks played against the Eels on Friday night and were keen to get in and have a run after a month of no town comp.
Ashton scored 4 tries who was supported by Jack who scored 2 and Jaxon who had an amazing game and scored a try as well.
Jaxon was awarded man of the man for an outstanding game, getting in amongst the action with tackling, running the ball and scoring a try.
BRONCOS (Dale Prindable) - The Broncos had a very tough game against the Panthers.
The Broncos only scored 3 tries with Lachlan with 2 and Finn.
The Broncos defended well as the game went on.
Player of the match went to Rex for his great defence and working outstanding for his team.
EELS (Megan Holt) - The Delta Eels were glad to be back playing Friday night footy after the school holiday break.
They are always improving and having lots of fun on the field, this week we saw some great confidence in our tackling game.
Isaac Vunipola and Nixon McInerney loved getting in and helping out their teammates with tackling.
The Eels particularly showed great teamwork when defended their line.
Great footwork and speed again with shown by Alex Holt scoring three tries.
Lettie Holmes confidence with the ball has grown over the weeks with this week resulting in a length of the field try!
Tries - Alex Holt 3 Lettie Holmes 1. Player of the match Nixon McInerney - with Improvement all over the field.
Under 9s
RAIDERS (Daniel Cartwright) - No match report submitted
STORM (Codie Freeman) - A great game back after the holidays with the boy's keen to get back into it with both sides playing some great footy.
Achievement award went to Reggie Cummings.
RABBITOHS (Craig Gault) - No match report submitted
SEA EAGLES (Dean Bedford) - No match report submitted
Under 11s
DRAGONS (Kent Woods) - After a long break from Friday night footy, the Dragons were very excited to be back on the field.
William Woods scored the two tries for the Dragons who went down to the Tigers.
A tough game for them to build on before the end of the season.
ROOSTERS (Jason Brown) - The boys took on the Bulldogs this week in what was a hard, fast game. With several players out and/or away, we had a few boys from other teams' step in to fill out the line.
Try scorers were Toby Reynolds with 2 and Jack Hunt, Deon Archer, Hunter Brown, and William Woods who all crossed the line for one.
Player of the match was awarded to Toby Reynolds.
TIGERS (Robbie McCleery) - Tonight, we took on the Dragons for an early game.
With numerous players out of our team due to rep duties or illness, we still took to the field play 9v9 thanks to some other Under 11 players volunteering to fill positions.
A very big thank you from the Tigers team to Max Aiken and Hunter Brown for stepping in and allowing us to play on the night.
A great game played by both teams, and we were able to come away with the win on the night scoring 4 tries to 2.
4 Tries scored and some brilliant defence shown by the Tigers allowed us to hold out the Dragons who found some holes in our defensive line at times.
Our try scorers on the night were Ethan Whitehouse, Chase Temoananui, Max Aiken and Ryan Jewitt.
Our player of the match was awarded to Ethan Whitehouse for the second time this year.
After making some mistakes during play, he did his part to make up for them especially with his length of the field runaway try.
Great effort Ethan.
BULLDOGS (Michael Sutherland) - First week back after holidays the Bulldogs took the field for the 6.40pm game and it was a cold winters night.
The boys have had a few weeks off and took a bit to get back into what they have learnt at training.
We only had a couple of players that couldn't play, and the roosters had a fair few not there, but they made the team up with other players from the other teams and the boys were excited to be playing tonight!
In the first half, first receiver was Jesse Gault who was supported by Leo Holt in dummy half.
Tries scored by Leo Holt, Cody Morris, and Jesse Gault. Score at half time was 3-4 Roosters way.
In the second half, first receiver was Cody Morris who was supported by Marcus Sutherland in dummy half.
Marcus Sutherland scored the only try in the 2nd half.
Final score 4-6 Roosters way. Well done to the boys on a great game with great defence.
Man of the match was awarded to Jesse Gault.
Under 10s
Panthers 20 v Rabbitohs 16 - Try scorers were Zoe Caldwell x2, Primrose Bloor, Pippa Smith, Georgia Harden x2, Olivia Hardy.
Bulldogs 12 v Tigers 8 - Try scorers were Chloe Buck, Stella Gibson, Layla Stinson, Jayda Holt, Scarlett Woods.
Under 12s
Tigers 4 v Rabbitohs 20 - Try scorers were Malayah Anesbury, Georgia Wheeler x2, Amelia McRae x2, Klara Booth.
Bulldogs 8 v Panthers 12 - Try scorers were Sierra Henderson x2, Rilee Coddington, Bria Owen, Sarah Webber.
Under 14s
Tigers 8 v Bulldogs 4 - Try scorers were Katelyn Norman, Charlie Flannery, Sierra Henderson.
Rabbitohs 20 v Panthers 8 - Try scorers were Brydie Davis x2, Talia McKay, Mia Davidson, Lily Brien, Mel Galvin, Evie Stinson.
Under 8s - Scott Duncan (Coach)
Under 8s travelled to Wagga on Saturday to face Wagga Roos Red.
The ground was as had as the kids were tackling.
Vinny, Lenny, and Johnno all put points if the board with Vinny and Johnno also converting.
Unfortunately, the team lost to Wagga, but played a terrific game of defence and attack - really proving they can work as a team.
Under 9s - Dale Prindable (Coach)
The Cherrypickers travelled to Wagga on Saturday to play the Kangaroos.
The players started the game outstanding scoring a couple quick tries and big plays in defence.
Unfortunately, the Kangaroos had a last quarter comeback to take a 26-20 win.
Tries to Memphis Perkins 2, Henry Aiken and Tom McKnight. Goals were converted by Gus Smith and Jono (U8s).
Under 10s - Scott Duncan (Coach)
The under 10s boys also travelled to Wagga to Play Wagga Roos Red.
Being in different pools and covid restrictions has meant it's been a good few years since these teams faced each other.
The Roos scored early, and the Pickers followed with a try of their own.
Braxdyn Cross scored twice with Isaac Duncan and Jerakye Ballard also crossing the line.
Jesse Gault, Toby Reynolds, and Braxdyn Cross all converted tries.
In nail biting fashion the last pickers try was scored with about one minute to spare, making score equal.
The pressure was on Bentley Quinn who didn't falter and converted the try to be up by two points.
The pickers mums were extremely vocal and cheered the boys to victory.
It was a tough and fair game - very enjoyable to watch.
Under 11s - Greg Anderson (Coach)
It was a very hard, fast and close game against Wagga Roos and with a few errors early on and the boys not getting their heads in the game, Wagga took the lead.
The boys found their groove and got their heads into the game and bounced back with a 4-point win, 28-24.
Try scorers were Braith Anderson with 3, Lucas Wood with 2 and Eli Terry with 1.
Conversions were made by Max Aiken, Jimmy Smith, Hunter Brown and Braith Anderson.
Player of the match was awarded to Ryan Jewitt.
Under 13s - Phil Coddington (Coach)
The 13s made the trip to Wagga to play Roos, a game which was anticipated to be a close tough game was not the case as the young boys came out firing.
The side dominated with great line speed and defence early to rattle Wagga and that let the attack shine with an all-round great game in a 66-6 romp over Roos.
Try scorers were Harry Coddington and Jesse Thorp with 3 each, Coop Dabin with 2 and 1 each to Huddy Witt and Oscar McCann. Kobe Owen converting 6 and Huddy with 3.
Under 14s - Ben Mott (Coach)
Saturday's round 11 clash for the Under 14s Cherrypickers was an entertaining game against the always tough Wagga Kangaroos.
The Cherrypickers got off to a better start this week and played a much better style of football.
The refereeing allowed for the kids to play free flowing football with very few stoppages.
The Pickers held a narrow 14-10 lead at halftime then looked to have the game at our mercy before 2 late tries for the Kangaroos earned them an entertaining 30-24 victory.
This was a much-improved performance from the Pickers, and we managed to win a couple of key moments late in the game we hold on for the win.
We are all very proud of the strong effort from the boys and look forward to another strong showing on Saturday in Young against Junee.
The Under 14s try scorers were Dane Mott with 2 and Jarrell Brooks, Jarryd Foster and Harry Coddington with 1 each. Dane Mott converted 2.
Under 15s - Peter Butcher (Coach)
The Young Cherrypickers Under 15s once again travelled away to take on the Wagga Kangaroos who were sitting in 3rd position and keen to try and knock off the top of the table pickers.
The large Roos side tried to play a physical game and put the boys off their game however the boys stood tough and were first to score.
Roos hit back with one try however that was the last time they crossed the line with Young putting on a strong defensive display, showing pride in defending their line and taking plenty of tough Carrie's.
Young ran in another 3 tries and were unlucky not to score on a number of other occasions. Young. The final score was Young 18, Roos 4.
Try scorers were Drew Edwards (2), Elijah Reilly (1) and Marcus Ashton (1).
Man of the match went to Drew Edwards who was dangerous in attack and put on a strong defensive display.
Under 12s LT - Hayley Coddington (Coach)
Under 12 League Tag girls travelled to Wagga on Saturday to take on the Roos.
The girls were very slow to get going, and lacked a lot of energy, after a quick reset at halftime, we managed to come out a little stronger and put some points in the board.
Roos 18 Young 4. Tries to Malaya Anesbury. Player of the match Maisie Jones
Under 14s LT - Alf Bedford (Coach)
Under 14s league tag went down by two points to the top of the ladder Wagga Roos.
In what was our best game of the year unfortunately goal kicking was the only difference scoring 3 tries each.
The girls backed up there last two performances with a belter on the weekend, a real team effort with tired girls everywhere.
Mia Davison scoring run away tries while the whole team defended like a brick wall.
Hopefully we can keep it up and look forward to playing next week.
Under 16s LT - Tim Davidson (Coach)
Data from Play Rugby League: Young Cherrypickers 10 v Wagga Kangaroos 10
Details were not recorded in the online system.
Next Junior Pickers Game: Saturday 30th July at home against Junee.
Be sure to jump on to Facebook and follow the Young Junior Rugby League page to stay up to date with all of the latest information, photos, events and more that is going on with the club. Visit www.facebook.com/YoungJRL.
