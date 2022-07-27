The Young Witness
Home/Newsletters/Weekly Wrap List
Subscriber

Fundraising to get dance team to Nationals in Queensland

Rebecca Hewson
By Rebecca Hewson
Updated July 27 2022 - 3:12am, first published 2:24am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The girls at the Leanne Simms Academy of Dance are very busy at the moment not only practicing in preparation for the National competition but also raising money to get them there.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rebecca Hewson

Rebecca Hewson

Senior Journalist - Grenfell Record and Young Witness

A local with a love of local news reporting for the people across the Hilltops and Weddin areas.

Local News

Get the latest Young news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.