Fundraising to get dance team to Nationals in Queensland

The girls at the Leanne Simms Academy of Dance are very busy at the moment not only practicing in preparation for the National competition but also raising money to get them there.
There has been a range of fundraising going on with a GoFundMe page even set up for the girls who qualified after winning in Sydney last month.
Two junior aerobics teams, a Senior Dance Team along with soloists Mercadez Cartwright, Bridie Sullivan, Felicity Job and Mollie O'Leary all qualified at Sydney near the end of June.
With so many teams and individuals through to compete against the best in the best of the country in everything from aerobics right through to jazz and contemporary the team.
The dedicated dancers and their families and friends are working tirelessly to ensure that the teams will be able to get to the Gold Coast to compete.
Some of the dancers are still travelling locally to compete in local eisteddfods and competitions while others took part in the Stars of Young performances to ensure they are ready when they hit the stage at the Gold Coast Exhibition Centre.
The teams are also holding a fundraiser for the opening of the latest Thor movie.
The fundraiser includes tickets to the Young premiere of Thor: Love and Thunder on Thursday August 4, 6pm for 7pm start. Tickets are $25 each and are available either at the cinema or online through www.southerncrosscinema.org/home.
The ticket includes the movie, pizza from Salami Bros, finger food, a drink and the girls performing their routine that got them to Nationals.
To donate via GoFundMe visit the website and search for Young NSW and find the appropriate pages.
