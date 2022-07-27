FAW launch its 40th National Cherry Festival Writing Competition

The Lambing Flat Branch of the Fellowship of Australian writers have launched its 2022 National Cherry Festival Writing Competition into its fortieth year.
On Wednesday Joan Dwyer and Ted Webber were very pleased to launch to annual competition that has been growing in popularity over the last five years.
The competition is open to everyone of all ages, writing levels and genres to get in and 'have a go' with entries for the competition closing on October 14.
"Ted and I have been the coordinators for the National Cherry Festival Writing Competition for years and years," Joan said.
"As this is our fortieth year we are making a big push to make it bigger than last year."
Last year was the biggest year for the competition in some time with over 700 stories submitted.
"We had 770 entries all up from all over Australia," Joan said.
"This year we are hoping to get more entries."
The group is especially encouraging the locals either school age or above to take part and support the competition.
"We'd like to encourage all the local schools and the local people, to bring them out of the woodwork and encourage them to do something with what they write," Joan said.
Ted is encouraging anyone who wants to have a crack at putting their entry in.
"For myself I very much see this as a have a go competition," he said.
"At $5 we are by no means a dear entry, but we do need that to make it functional."
School students have free entry to the competition with adults paying a $5 entry fee.
Ted says that just like any competition this one is about the journey rather than the end result.
"Any competition is more about the journey than the final destination," he said.
"To enter the competition you create something and that becomes your baby as it were and you send it off to the competition and we try to give it an objective judgement."
There is no set theme that writers need to follow for the competition with the only guidelines being that short stories have up to 1500 words and poems up to 50 lines. Multiple entries are also able to be submitted.
Entry forms are available at the Young Library or by sending an email through to Ted at lambingflatbranchfaw@hotmail.com with entries able to be emailed to be submitted.
A local with a love of local news reporting for the people across the Hilltops and Weddin areas.
