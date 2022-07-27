The Young Witness
FAW launch its 40th National Cherry Festival Writing Competition

Rebecca Hewson
Updated July 27 2022 - 11:58pm, first published 11:57pm
The Lambing Flat Branch of the Fellowship of Australian writers have launched its 2022 National Cherry Festival Writing Competition into its fortieth year.

