In Australia there are over 116,000 people experiencing homelessness on any given night. Homelessness Week 2022 aims to raise awareness of the impact of homelessness throughout Australia by focusing on local community events and a national campaign that provides information on the importance of housing as a solution.
Homelessness Week 2022 runs from Monday, August 1 to Sunday, August 7, and this year there will be a strong focus on rising rents and low vacancy rates that are pushing more people in to homelessness, exacerbating what was already a homelessness crisis.
With the theme for this year "To end homelessness we need a plan", community and online events will address the key issues driving rising homelessness, and try to respond effectively so that homelessness is prevented where possible.
The facts regarding homelessness in Australia are damning.
While not a permanent solution, there are some amazing support networks and services available for people who are doing it tough or experiencing periods of homelessness.
Organisations such as the Young Crisis Accommodation Centre (YCAC) provides specialist homelessness support services to women, men, youth and families who are homeless or at risk of homelessness, while also providing assistance for those experiencing domestic and family violence.
YCAC's service delivery framework is based on the Specialist Homelessness Services (SHS)which provides four core responses-
YCAC service delivery locations include Young, Temora, Cootamundra, Harden and Boorowa.