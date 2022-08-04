Help end homelessness Advertising Feature

STEREOTYPES: Despite general impressions, homelessness is not just older men living rough on the streets. There are a lot families, women and youth who don't have permanent housing. Photos: Shutterstock

In Australia there are over 116,000 people experiencing homelessness on any given night. Homelessness Week 2022 aims to raise awareness of the impact of homelessness throughout Australia by focusing on local community events and a national campaign that provides information on the importance of housing as a solution.



Homelessness Week 2022 runs from Monday, August 1 to Sunday, August 7, and this year there will be a strong focus on rising rents and low vacancy rates that are pushing more people in to homelessness, exacerbating what was already a homelessness crisis.

With the theme for this year "To end homelessness we need a plan", community and online events will address the key issues driving rising homelessness, and try to respond effectively so that homelessness is prevented where possible.

HELP: In Australia there are over 116,000 people experiencing homelessness on any given night.

The facts regarding homelessness in Australia are damning.

Social housing in Australia has shrunk from 4.8 per cent of all homes in 2011 to 4.2 percent in 2021.

One in seven people coming to homelessness services in Australia are young people on their own.

In 2020-21, 114,000 people seeking homelessness services were turned away due to a lack of resources, 20 per cent more than the previous year.

Homelessness is not "rooflessness". Only seven per cent of people without a home are sleeping rough. The majority of homelessness is hidden and includes people in crisis accommodation, rooming houses, insecure housing, overcrowded dwellings or couch-surfing.

Rents in Australia have increased by 9.1 per cent in capital cities and 10.8 per cent in regional areas in the past 12 months.

While not a permanent solution, there are some amazing support networks and services available for people who are doing it tough or experiencing periods of homelessness.



Organisations such as the Young Crisis Accommodation Centre (YCAC) provides specialist homelessness support services to women, men, youth and families who are homeless or at risk of homelessness, while also providing assistance for those experiencing domestic and family violence.



YCAC's service delivery framework is based on the Specialist Homelessness Services (SHS)which provides four core responses-



Crisis/ transitional accommodation



Rapid rehousing



Early intervention/ prevention



Working with clients with complex needs