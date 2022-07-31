Miller and Smith take out Saturday Ambrose

Saturday was a Two Person Ambrose sponsored by Tester Porter Services.
The winners were Andrew Miller and Brody Smith with 60.25 nett. Runners up were Greg and Brady L'Estrange with 61 nett from Ray Hargraves and Jim Brewster with 62.5 nett.
The Terry Brothers Carpet Court secret birdie hole was the 8th and was won by Shaun Rolfe and Simon Snedden.
The Watson Toyota NTP on the 7th was won by Jim Brewster with 183 cm and Jim also won the 17th NTP with 462 cm.
The Ian Page card draw was not won and jackpots next week.
The Vinnies Pizza vouchers were won by Des Daley and Ben Dean. Balls went down to 66.5 nett. and there were 72 players.
After numerous interruptions the Ray White Match Play has been finalised.
The winners were A.Grade Nick Bush, B.Grade Swayde Honeman and C.Grade Jack Simpson. A presentation of shirts to the winners will take place soon.
Next Saturday the 6th August is the Cooltech Refrigeration and Air Conditioning August Monthly Medals.
It is also the second round of Handiskins where your best 3 rounds out of 5 count. Its not to late to join in this event, just ask at the Pro Shop. Saturday 13th August is a Three Club event sponsored by Gavin Marshall and Craig Watson. Saturday 20th August is a single stableford sponsored by Turners Furniture 1 and Hamblin's Amcal Pharmacy.
The Wednesday Medley was won by Mark Flynn with 40 points and he won 6 balls. Second was Bob Stone with 37 points and Michael Baldry was third with 36 points.
Balls went down to 30 points on a countback and there were 21 players. The Friday 9 hole competition was won by Trish Miller with 18 points on a countback from Wayne Hewson.
Balls went down to 15 points and there were 15 players.
The Social Club played a 14 hole event and the winner was Sandra Prior with 53 nett. Colin Gilchrist was second with 55 nett and Jacko Anderson third with 56 nett.
There were 18 players.
The Kyle McGovern Electrical Sunday medley was won by Simon Oakes with 38 points.
The Sam Woods Hilltops Regional Security secret birdie hole was the 8th and the $180 jackpot was won by Matt McKnight.
The jackpot next week will be $30.
