From the Young Lions Den: July dinner meeting

The Lions club of Young held it's dinner meeting on the 27th July, where members welcomed two guest speakers from Hilltops Council.
The first was Mel Whitechurch, Destination and Economy Manager.
Mel gave a very interesting presentation on Hilltops Tourism, and the many developments that are shaping to become attractions in our Shire, contributing to our economic growth.
Mel emphasised the contributions of small businesses across our region.
The next speaker Lions club members welcomed, was Georgia Thomaidis, Youth Engagement Officer.
Georgia shared with members her work with youth, spanning the Hilltops region, including the villages.
The Working with Youth programme meets once a month with at least 17 workshops annually.
All youth obtain training in different fields and therefore increase their chances of employment.
Following questions from members a Certificate of Appreciation was presented to Mel and Georgia by Vice President David Hughes.
