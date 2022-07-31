The Young Witness

Therapeutic tool provides unique support for families of missing Australians

Updated July 31 2022 - 11:29pm, first published 11:23pm
The Missing Persons Advocacy Network (MPAN) is today launching a world-first therapeutic tool to support families of long-term missing people processing ambiguous loss - one of the most traumatic types of grief.

Local News

