Pam celebrates nine decades with family

Former Harden-Murrumburrah and now Young resident Pam Holding had her 90th birthday on July 18 with a celebration held recently.
To commemorate the occasion there was a lunch held at the Young Services Club on July 23 with 40 of her closest and dearest in attendance.
"Pam was born on 18 July 1932 and now lives in Young. At the lunch there were three generations of the Holding family plus long term friends from Harden and Young," Pam's son Richard Holding said.
"It was the first opportunity for the family to come together for a number of years with family travelling from Batemans Bay, the Hunter Valley, Sydney and Canberra to mark the 90th birthday occasion."
Pam is the matriarch of a family consisting of three children, Pater, Janelle and Richard, seven grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.
"In the week of her birthday an additional great-grandson, Billy, was added to the family," Richard said.
"The family was disappointed that the only other living member of Pam's generation from the family, Velvy MacLeod, was unable to join in on the celebration."
Though Velvy was not able to make it to the celebration her children and partners (the Rourke family) did attend to join in the festivities.
"A highlight of the lunch was the gift of a croquet mallet," Richard said.
"In the last 12 months Pam has taken up playing croquet at the Young Croquet Club once or twice a week."
According to Richard, Pam's life in Young continues to be very active both socially with friends as well as Pam's amazing talent of making handmade embroidered items for family and friends.
Happy Birthday Pam and here's to many more fantastic years ahead.
