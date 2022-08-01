The Young Witness
Powerful front to impact Young's weather on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday

By Newsroom
Updated August 1 2022 - 10:57pm, first published 10:30pm
Two powerful cold fronts are bringing damaging winds and heavy rain to Western Australia from today, and then expected to move east impacting South Australia, Victoria, Tasmania and New South Wales throughout the week.

