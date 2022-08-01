Drawing the shot | Men's bowls

Once again the weather affected bowls attendance on Thursday with just 10 players nominating in cold conditions.
The games were completed despite a very brief shower mid-game.
The vouchers went to George O'Neil and Harold Anderson who had a 12 shot margin. In the triples game Albert Carter, Aldo Malvicino and Tony Ruhl won their game by 5 shots.
Saturday's weather was a complete contrast with sunny conditions after a big frost.
The club hosted a qualifying round of the BPL Cup with four local teams of triples involved.
Play started at 11 am for a round-robin competition. Each game consisted of two sets of five ends and each team played three games.
The winners for the day, and the only team to win all three games, were Jono Watson, Damien Miller and David Quigley.
The next stage in this Australia-wide event will be the regional final to be played at Temora in September. The other regional finalists will be from Cowra, Griffith, Narrandera and Junee.
The winner will progress to the state finals at Mt Lewis.
There was also a game of Club Singles on Saturday afternoon with Martin Betcher opposed to Peter Watts.
After 10 ends Peter led 10-8 but over the next 8 ends he extended his lead to 23-12.
Martin then won 8 consecutive ends to trail 22-23 with Peter scoring 2 shots to take out the game 25-22.
There were a further 10 players involved in Jackpot bowls for the afternoon.
Milan Brankovic, Stuart Freudenstein and Steve Walsh took out the vouchers for the day when the won their game 24-12.
The other winning team was Albert Carter and Harold Anderson whose score was 28-18.
There were 7 games of Club Singles set down to be played on Sunday but the rain and extremely cold conditions resulted in these games being postponed.
This weekend the Division 3 Pennant side will travel to Wagga to play Wagga Rules.
The postponed games of Club Singles will be played during the weekend with some on Saturday and some on Sunday.
All players are advised to check the notice board for details of a Men's Pairs tournament to be held at the club during September.
