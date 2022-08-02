Achievements in the spotlight at Hilltops Council's July meeting

Hilltops Council at its ordinary July meeting voted to recognize the achievements of three local people including Robert Donges of Donges Supa IGA.
Cr Alison Foreman made the nomination at the meeting for Mr Donges.
"(He was) recently recognized for his outstanding achievements and contributions to the Australian Independent Retail Grocery Industry by being inducted into the IGA Hall of Fame," Cr Foreman said.
"He started at IGA Young in 1972 and went on to purchase IGA Young in 1987.
"Robert and his team have been supporting the town for 60 years which is an extraordinary achievement.
"Robert is a key member of the community not only he is one of the major employers he is a major supporter of many local charities, clubs, fundraisers and anyone in need."
Cr Foreman believes these among other atributes made Mr Donges a great local to be acknowledged.
"Mr Donges should be recognized for his generosity, his achievements and his dedication to our community," Cr Foreman said.
Mayor Margaret Roles also made two nominations.
Mayor Roles also nominated local Emily Pratt who was the VET in schools Student of the Year Award for the Riverina.
"This is a prestigious award for a young woman coming from Hilltops to receive, and she should be congratulated," she said.
Mayor Role's second nomination was William Kemp who was the recipient of the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders Student of the Year Award for his certificate 3 in carpentry through TAFE.
Mayor Roles congratulated all nominees.
I was born in Cowra and grew up in the region as part of a farming family. I've had an extensive careers both in Journalism and Local Government. I'm passionate about supporting and advancing the local communities of the region for social and economic growth and have a keen interest in the current affairs affecting residents. I love being outdoors and I live on a small rural property just outside Young. My spare time is spent with family and friends, camping, fishing, gardening, looking after my small flock of merino sheep and being with my dogs which are my companions. I love to travel and I have been to New Zealand, Europe and Canada. I hope to travel more broadly in Europe in the coming years.
