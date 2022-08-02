Nick Cornish has signed on for a second year as Young coach, but admitted it was far from an easy decision.
After taking over from Nick Hall this season, Cornish has the Cherrypickers in second place as they look to end the longest drought in Group Nine.
Advertisement
It has been 31 years since Young last won the title, and they've only made the grand final once since then.
Finishing off a promising season remains the priority, but the 25-year-old wanted to recommit.
However with the future of older brothers Mitch and Tyler, who travel from Goulburn to play, still up in the air Cornish admitted there was plenty to think about before signing on for a second season.
"It was a really hard decision actually as I don't know what Mitch and Tyler are doing," he said.
"I thought Mitchell was getting ready to hang up the boots but he might be going back to Goulburn and they are still undecided.
"There were a lot different things as I wanted to spend another year with Goulburn but with what Young has done for me doing one year of coaching just didn't sit right so I thought I'd give them two years now that I'm settling down here with a job, looking to get a house so I could be here for a while now.
"Who knows."
For now Young are out to become the first team to get the better of Gundagai this year at Anzac Park on Sunday.
The Tigers took a 36-14 win over the Cherrypickers last time out, but coming off just their second loss of the season Cornish is confident they can turn things around.
"I think it was good to have that good hit out against Tumut, it showed us a lot of things we need to work on, especially with our completing but I think we will be ready," he said.
"We just have to hold onto the ball, complete and not give away so many penalties.
"Against Tumut we were terrible. We dropped so much ball and you can't score when you are defending most of the time.
"We know we are a good attacking side but we didn't really earn the right to play. We just kept turning that ball over so we have to keep working on the small things."
Young are expected to head into the contest unchanged.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.