Junior Rugby League round up | Photos

UNDER 7s
PANTHERS (Geoff Palmer)
Tonight the Panthers defeated the Eels.
The Panthers displayed great defence and good attack on the wings.
Panthers showed great sportsmanship throughout the game
Try scorers were Lewis Palmer with four and Angus Berry, Kobie Ginn and Muhammad Roumieh all scoring one.
SHARKS (Ben Callaghan)
A great game of Friday night footy.
The boys showed great improvement despite going down 4 to 7 to the broncos.
Ashton Callaghan scored 3 tries and 1 to Jack Lawrence.
Man of the match went to Zayden.
BRONCOS (Dale Prindable)
Last Friday night the Broncos had an entertaining game against the Sharks.
The Broncos scored some awesome tries and made some amazing tackles.
The Broncos scored a lot of tries with Joey Morris 3, Lachlan 3, Finn Aiken, Joe Price, Jack 2, and Jett Pritchard.
Player of the match went to Jack for his great tries and making all the tackles he said he would make before the game.
EELS (Megan Holt)
Team spirit was high tonight with the Delta Eels. So many great performances and improvement by all team members.
Nixon McInerney showed his speed this week with a great running game. Hunter Davidson also played a part in the Eels attack with some hard running which made it tricky for the Panthers defence.
Alex Holt and Tyree Christian lead the point scoring with two tries each.
Man of the Match: Alex Holt - For working hard in defence with some try saving tackles.
UNDER 9s
RAIDERS (Daniel Cartwright)
No match report submitted by Coach
STORM (Codie Freeman)
Tonight, was not one of the Storms better games but the team still played really well, but in the end just couldn't match it with the Raiders
Try scorers for the night were Seth Johnson and Jamaine Christian.
Achievement award went to Vinnie Wark
RABBITOHS (Craig Gault)
No match report submitted by Coach
SEA EAGLES (Dean Bedford)
No match report submitted by Coach
UNDER 11s Games
DRAGONS (Kent Woods)
Tough night for the Dragons with low numbers.
Looking forward to some improvement this Friday night
Try scorers were William Woods with two and Bentley Quinn and Archie Taylor with one each
ROOSTERS (Jason Brown)
The Roosters took on the Dragons Friday night with all the boys having a good game and working together, especially with being players down due to a number of different reasons.
A big thank you to Leo Holt and Cody Morris from the Bulldogs who stepped up and helped out to field a side.
Try scorers for the night were Jacko Hunt who crossed the line for an impressive four tries, Zander Ashton, Toby Reynolds, Jerakye Charles and Leo Holt
Well done Roosters on another successful win and pulling together, showing inclusivity and sportsmanship!
TIGERS (Robbie McCleery)
Tonight, the Tigers played against the Bulldogs who were kind enough to loan us 1 player to make the teams even on the field. (Big thank you to Joe from the bulldogs and Sutho)
Our team showed great technique and discipline throughout the game, but a few stoppages and some injuries saw us go down to a better team on the night. Well done, Bulldogs.
We scored 2 tries for the match. Our try scorers were Fletcher 'Mango' Mangelsdorf and Lucas 'Louie' Wood
We're very proud of how the boys have bonded as a group throughout the year and continue to turn up for each other.
Our player of the match was Marshall 'Macka' McCleery, he showed great determination slowing downplay up the middle of the field.
BULLDOGS (Michael Sutherland)
We had the 6pm game tonight and it was a cold Friday night.
The team played well with great defence and passing of the ball.
In the first half, first receiver was Cody Morris who was supported in dummy half by Oliver Orr
Oliver Orr scored the first try for the night, who then also scored the next try.
Jesse Gault, Braith Anderson, and Leo Holt all scoring a try each.
At half time the score was 5 - 1
In the second half first receiver was Leo Holt who was supported in dummy half by Marcus Sutherland
Knox walker scored the first try in the 2nd half and Marcus Sutherland scoring a try.
Well done to all the boys tonight on a great win.
Final score 7-2
Man of the match for tonight's game was Lane Shoemaker We look forward to training this week and get ready for the last game next week before the gala day.
Under 10s
Consolation Match - Tigers 20 v Rabbitohs 20
Try scorers were Scarlett Woods, Jayda Holt, Kaily Meers, Isabelle Clark, Olivia Hardy.
Grand final - Bulldogs 4 v Panthers 20
Try scorers were Chloe Buck, Indianna Brown.
Under 12s
Consolation Match - Bulldogs 20 v Tigers 4
Try scorers were Stephanie Manchester, Sierra Henderson, Malayah Anesbury.
Grand final - Panthers 4 v Rabbitohs 12
Try scorers were Bella Charles, Chloe Buck, Georgia Wheeler.
Under 14s
Consolation Match - Bulldogs 0 v Panthers 12
Try scorers were Chloe Laybutt, Mel Galvin, Alice Dymick.
Grand final - Tigers 12 v Rabbitohs 8
Try scorers were Sienna Dwyer, Malayah Anesbury, Eddi Stanger, Mia Davidson, Brianna Caldwell.
UNDER 6s - Dale Prindable (Coach)
The U6s had a great turn out last Saturday against Junee. The Pickers were very dominant in defence and attract, winning 48-12. Tries were scored by Lewis 5, Jack 2, Spencer, Levi, Jack and 2 from the Junee players playing for Young. Player of the match was awarded to Jett for his great try, teamwork and great tackles.
UNDER 7s - Ben Callaghan (Coach)
Under 7s took on Junee in our last home game of the season.
The boys showed great improvement taking home a solid win 8 to 2.
Joey Morris scored 4 tries, 3 to Tyree Christian and 1 to Reagar Bloor.
Tyree took home man of match.
UNDER 8s - Scott Duncan (Coach)
No match report submitted
UNDER 9s - Dale Prindable (Coach)
The U9s had a close game against Junee on Saturday, with the U9s coming away with a nervous 36-30 win.
Both teams played an entertaining game with Junee scoring a try then followed with Young scoring a try.
With Young scoring an important back to back try in the 3rd quarter.
Tries were scored by Gus Smith 2, Haze Herma, Clayton Morris, Ollie Harden, and Henry Aiken.
Conversions by Jacob Hambliton, Jamaine Christian, Henry Aiken, Clayton Morris, Nixon Gault, Tom McKnight.
Player of the match went to Gus Smith for his footy smarts, awesome tries, big tackles and leading the team with strong runs and tackles as well as playing consistent footy all year.
UNDER 11s - Greg Anderson (Coach)
The under 11's had their game face on this weekend when they took on Junee.
The boys got to work straight away and worked as a team to get the ball across the line and play an amazing game of footy, only letting one try for Junee cross the line all game.
Try scorers were Jacko Hunt x2, Braith Anderson x2, Marshall McCleary x2, with Lucas Wood and William Woods each crossing the line for one.
Throughout the season the boys have worked hard on their goal kicking and it has shown over the weeks.
Conversions were made by Max Aiken, Leo Holt, Zander Ashton, Lucas Wood, Braith Anderson, William Woods, Marshall McCleary and Gus Thornhill.
The final score for the day was 48 - 4
UNDER 12s - Michael Sutherland (Coach)
The boys played at home today against Junee. They had an awesome game after having a few weeks off.
We had Braith Anderson and Lucas Wood play up from U11s today, thank you to them both for backing up and helping out the U12s.
In the first half, first receiver was Cayden Cross who was supported in dummy half by Will Gibson.
Amer Roumieh scored the 1st try with James Kelly converting the try. Will Gibson scored the next try with Lincoln Sutherland converting the try. Amer Roumieh scoring the last try in the first half and Jack Willis was unsuccessful with the goal kick. First half score 16-10 Cherrypickers way. In the second half, first receiver was Lincoln Sutherland who was supported in dummy half by Will Butcher. James Kelly scored a try and Cayden cross converted the try. Lincoln Sutherland scored the last try for the 2nd half and Stewart James converted the try. The boys had some great defence. They all played well and coming away with a win this week 28-18. Congratulations to James Kelly with being awarded Man of the Match today.
UNDER 14s - Ben Mott (Coach)
Saturday's round 12 fixture for the Under 14s Cherrypickers was an entertaining game against the Junee Diesels.
The Cherrypickers for the second week running got off to a better start again this week and continued playing a positive and more energetic style of football throughout the game.
The boys started well and then the game turned into a tighter affair before opening up with some quick tries before halftime. The second half was pretty well all Pickers as the game got away from the Diesels but in fairness our opposition never gave up and played right to the death. This was the second improved performance in a row from the Pickers and we managed to win the key moments and run away with a very convincing victory. The most pleasing part would be the renewed application in defence which saw us hold our opposition to zero while maintaining our concentration and running away with the game. We are all very proud of the strong effort from the boys and look forward to a week off before another strong showing against the table topping Cootamundra Bulldogs. The Under 14s try scorers were Dane Mott with 4, Jarryd Foster, Cooper Dabin and Jarrell Brooks with 2 each and Jack Woods, Lachlan Shea, Hudson Witt and Archie Challen with 1 each. Dane Mott converting plenty.
UNDER 15s - Peter Butcher (Coach)
Data from Play Rugby League: Young Cherrypickers 26 v Albury Thunder 12. Try scorers were recorded as: Edward Maloney x2, Riley Butcher x2, Lachlan Bailey x1. Conversions were recorded as: Hardy Glover, 2x details not available.
UNDER 8s LT - Roslynn Clark (Coach)
The girls had a fantastic game on Saturday against Junee. They are playing really well as a team and supporting one another. Try scorers were Ayla and Sophie. Sophie took home picker chick of the day.
UNDER 10s LT - Hugh Gibson (Coach)
A tough game on Saturday with Junee beating us. The whole team tried their best, but the Junee side were a bit stronger. Cleo Witt was a standout in defence taking the jerseys home with this week's Picker Chick.
UNDER 12s LT - Hayley Coddington (Coach)
The Under 12 league tag played Junee on the weekend. The girls had a slow start which was Junee take the lead 12 - 0 at half time. After a quick refuel at half time, we came out much stronger and started playing some good tag. Final score Junee 22 to Young 18. Player of the match was Bria Owen.
UNDER 14s LT - Alf Bedford (Coach)
The 14s league tag were rewarded for 3 weeks of good football with a strong win over Junee. The girls have tagged their way to some pretty good performances letting in only 1 try over 3 halves of football. Ella Bedford, Mia Glasset, Mia Davison x2, all scoring some nice tries. Edie Stanger was on fire with a girl of the match performance. Look forward to next game against Cootamundra Bulldogs.
UNDER 16s LT - Tim Davidson (Coach)
Data from Play Rugby League: Young Cherrypickers 12 v Junee Diesels 16. The only try recorded on the online system was by Angelic Sutherland. No other details were recorded.
