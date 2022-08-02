Junior Rugby League round up | Photos

The boys started well and then the game turned into a tighter affair before opening up with some quick tries before halftime. The second half was pretty well all Pickers as the game got away from the Diesels but in fairness our opposition never gave up and played right to the death. This was the second improved performance in a row from the Pickers and we managed to win the key moments and run away with a very convincing victory. The most pleasing part would be the renewed application in defence which saw us hold our opposition to zero while maintaining our concentration and running away with the game. We are all very proud of the strong effort from the boys and look forward to a week off before another strong showing against the table topping Cootamundra Bulldogs. The Under 14s try scorers were Dane Mott with 4, Jarryd Foster, Cooper Dabin and Jarrell Brooks with 2 each and Jack Woods, Lachlan Shea, Hudson Witt and Archie Challen with 1 each. Dane Mott converting plenty.