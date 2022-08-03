How to create a stylish and low maintenance outdoor space

Don't have the time for lengthy gardening or maintenance jobs? Sometimes, keeping your outdoor space in tip top condition can feel incredibly daunting, especially when most of us are already busy with the many responsibilities life throws at us.



Thankfully, with a few simple tips and tricks, a low maintenance outdoor space can now be a simple goal to achieve.

Here are 7 expert tips on how you can create a stylish, functional and low maintenance outdoor space that you'll be able to enjoy for years to come.

1. Cater to your climate

Even the most stunning of outdoor spaces will rank low on the usability scale if you don't adequately cater to your climate. To help you decide on what your outdoor space needs to remain stylish, functional and low-maintenance, simply think about where you live and consider the climate and seasons you experience.



If you don't mind spending the big bucks, getting a contractor in to build a pergola, pavilion or gazebo is a great way of protecting both yourself and your deck furniture from the harsh elements.

Alternatively, you could always opt for more cost-efficient options. For example, if you live in sunny Queensland, a state that is no stranger to year round sunshine, investing in a simple vidaXL Sun Lounger is a great option for those who just love basking in the sun.



On the flipside, if you live in the ever unpredictable Melbourne, home to four seasons in a day, getting your hands on a cantilever umbrella is always a good idea to protect you from the rain, sun and anything else that the elements send your way.

2. Invest in weather-proof outdoor furniture

The last thing you want is to place the wrong type of furniture outdoors and investing in a weather-proof outdoor set is key when designing a stylish and low maintenance outdoor space. As a general rule, remember that outdoor furniture doesn't have to be waterproof, but it does need to keep water from being absorbed into the surfaces.



The wrong materials, when left outdoors, will end up exposed to rain and other elements, resulting in furniture that softens, sags or falls apart altogether. This is why it is always advised against using your run of the mill indoor furniture (that is often made from medium density fiberboard aka MDF) outdoors.

Instead, opt for tried and tested weather-proof brands or pieces that offer longevity and little need for ongoing maintenance. It'll save you thousands of dollars and hundreds of hours in the long run!

3. Seal your deck and patio

For the ultimate in low maintenance outdoor spaces, always remember to seal your deck and patio. Sealants are primarily used to protect against water damage and can save you thousands of dollars in repairs and maintenance in the long run. The majority of sealants on the market today also contain UV protectant to help preserve the integrity of your deck or patio from ultraviolet damage.



With regular application, sealing can help the wood maintain its natural look for many years. Generally, the more sun exposure and foot traffic your deck or patio gets, the more often you will need to apply deck sealant. Thankfully, once a year is more than enough for the average home.

4. Choose Easy Care Greenery

If you're not planning to spend hours of your week tending to your outdoor space, choosing easy care greenery is a fantastic way of minimising maintenance time without having to compromise on visual appeal. Our top pick comes in the form of easy-care shrubs that are perfect for the novice gardener and require little to no care once established.



Whether planted in your landscape or featured in a container garden, a well-chosen shrub easily becomes the perfect highlight, providing a stylish and gorgeous focal point that rarely needs tending to. If shrubs aren't quite your thing, we suggest looking into a variety of drought-resistant succulents that often require very little attention and look great when styled in macrame plant hangers.

5. Raise those beds

Whilst we're on the topic of plants, we thought it best to mention that there are a few key ways to reduce the amount of maintenance your garden needs, even if you're someone who loves gardening. If you enjoy growing organic vegetables, fruits and herbs in your outdoor space but are looking for a way to make things easier on the maintenance front, we highly recommend gardening in raised beds.



This quick and easy solution that elevates your crops from the ground will make planting, growing, weeding and watering instantly easier. And if you are worried about maintaining your garden beds, think again. Most raised beds are made from highly durable materials such as cedar, redwood or galvanised steel that are incredibly durable, visually appealing and most importantly, low on maintenance needs.

6. Ditch the lawn

This one could be a little controversial if you're a lawn lover, but hear us out. The more grass you have, the more mowing, maintenance and upkeep is required of you. If this isn't something you feel up to, we recommend you to ditch the lawn altogether.



Thankfully, fake turf has come a long way since the 1960s and artificial grass today offers a beautiful aesthetic that almost rivals the real stuff. Fake turf is also a great option if you have a troublesome spot in your garden where shade prevents grass from growing. Most importantly, no lawn equals zero mud and no need for watering, mowing or any annoying weed pulling.

7. Install solar lighting

Last but not least, no functional outdoor space is complete without some lighting. Solar lighting is one of the easiest and most low maintenance ways of illuminating your hang out zones, and pathways without ever having to deal with wiring, replacing batteries, or relighting those damn citronella candles.



Simply stake or mount your solar light, let the sun put in the extra hours and hey presto, you have the perfectly illuminated outdoor space that oozes style and class. All of that without ever having to flip a switch!

And there you have it, 7 expert tips that are guaranteed to transform your outdoor space, garden or deck with minimal manpower needed! We hope that this article has given you a few new ideas and inspired you to get started on that outdoor makeover project that you've been putting on the back burner.