Police news: Call to motorists to have a plan B

On Wednesday August 3, 2022 around 7.30am police were called to a car accident at Bendick Murrell.
Police said one car was travelling northbound on the Olympic Hwy with the driver telling them there was a loud bang before the car started swerving uncontrollably before colliding with the rear of a ute travelling south driven by a 17-year-old from Cowra.
"The collision has caused the utility to roll 4 times before coming to rest," local police said.
"The passenger of the utility was conveyed to hospital. Investigations are continuing."
On Tuesday August 2, 2022 around 4pm police were called to a private property near Thuddungra where a tipper truck had collided with a tree.
"On arrival police found an 82-year-old male with a large laceration to his head and unknown internal injuries," police said.
"The driver was kept in the vehicle until ambulance staff could stabilise him and check vital signs.
"The truck door was removed by Fire and Rescue and the driver conveyed to hospital."
On Thursday August 29, 2022 around 2.45am police said two people, unknown to police drove a stolen Toyota Landcruiser through the front window of a business in Lovell Street, Young.
"The persons have then taken two Honda motorcycles which they have loaded into the rear of the Landcruiser before leaving," police said.
"The scene has been forensically examined by specialist police and Young Detectives are pursuing several lines of enquiry into the break enter and stealing."
Police ask anyone with information on the matter to contact Crimestoppers 1800 333 000 or Young Detectives 6382 8199.
"In recent weeks local police have been out in force conducting both static and mobile random breath testing," Officer in Charge of Young Police Station Inspector Adrian Matthews said.
"There has been a concerning increase in the number of drivers being detected for drink driving, a large number of these detections are well over the legal limit."
Police are asking that drivers consider having a plan B.
"If you do drink and drive is it only a matter of time before you are caught," Insp Matthews said.
"A low range drink driving offence carries an infringement of $581 and an automatic and immediate three-month suspension of license."
