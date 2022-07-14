Donation made in Kim's memory

Young Dressage Association has paid tribute to a founding member and beloved friend who passed away earlier this year by making a donation in her memory.
Kim Lang was well known throughout the community, but especially within equestrian circles taking part in a number of different areas including Pony Club, Showing, Australian Stock Horses and the Western All Breeds, however Kim's true passion was the Young Dressage Association.
Sadly Kim passed away earlier this year after battling cancer with one of her last requests that in lieu of flowers donations be made to the Young Oncology Unit.
Young Dressage Association at its annual Championships weekend dedicated an entire class to Kim with money raised over the three days to be donated in her memory.
Young Dressage Association committee members Julie Vandyke and Jenny Bryant recently handed over a cheque for $1500 to Louise Mugridge at the Oncology Unit.
"One of Kim's close friends Jenny Way kicked off the fundraising with a $150 donation and we thought we'd do a fundraiser at our Championships," Julie said.
"Our aim was to raise $1000, which we did, and then the Club has decided to give another $500."
The Young Oncology Unit is very pleased to have received the money which will go back to helping locals who are going through their own health battles.
"It's in Kim's memory," Julie said. "She was our treasurer for 34 years and she was a founding member of the Club."
The Young Dressage Association has been missing Kim and her smile, enthusiasm and how she would always be there to get things done.
"I'm still finding things all the time that Kim just dealt with and we didn't even know," Julie said.
"She was such a quiet, kind person and that's what she did, she just always worked away in the background."
Not only was Kim an integral part of the YDA committee she was also a dear and close friend to all of the members.
The Association has thanked Jenny and everyone who contributed to making the donation to the Oncology Unit possible.
