New heights for new library

An official ceremony has been conducted at Young High School to mark the completion of the highest point of the new joint-use library facility as well as the official handover of the school's new canteen, student toilets and staff hub.
Member for Cootamundra Steph Cooke said she was looking forward to watching the new library take shape in the coming months.
"It is fantastic to celebrate this milestone for a project which will allow the school and local community to share and benefit from wonderful new facilities," Ms Cooke said.
Located on the Young High School grounds, the new two and-a-half storey library will include learning spaces, video conferencing and multimedia facilities, children's activity area, coffee bar and the Wiradjuri learning and cultural centre.
The design has been developed in close consultation with heritage consultants GML Heritage & Lantern Heritage to acknowledge the cultural significance of the site.
Minister for Education Sarah Mitchell said she was proud the NSW Government and the Hilltops Council were working together to deliver such an important project for the people of Young.
"We are committed to strengthening education infrastructure in regional areas to support the future of all children in NSW. This joint-use project also presents an opportunity to deliver new library facilities and high-quality resources to the wider Young community."
The NSW Government is investing $8.6 billion in school infrastructure over the next four years, continuing its program to deliver 160 new and upgraded schools to support communities across NSW. This builds on the more than $9.1 billion invested in projects delivered since 2017, a program of $17.7 billion in public education infrastructure.
