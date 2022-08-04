The Young Witness
Home/Newsletters/Weekly Wrap List

New heights for new library

Updated August 4 2022 - 2:01am, first published 1:55am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

An official ceremony has been conducted at Young High School to mark the completion of the highest point of the new joint-use library facility as well as the official handover of the school's new canteen, student toilets and staff hub.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Young news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.