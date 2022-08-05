Man sentenced to three years in prison

A man from Young was sentenced to three years in prison at Wagga District Court this week on firearms and drug charges.
Glenn Barry Pringle appeared before Judge G Lerve at Wagga District Court on Wednesday for sentencing facing seven charges brought forward by the Director of Public Prosecutions.
Mr Pringle, who had previously entered a plea of guilty, was convicted by Judge Lerve on a number of charges, however was only sentenced on the charges of possess more than three unregistered firearms, one a prohibited/pistol-SI (certified), and supply prohibited drug of an indictable amount.
According to Court documents Pringle received a Community Corrections Order of two years and six months commencing from July 29, 2022 on the supply charge expiring on January 28, 2025.
Court documents, in relation to the firearms charges show Mr Pringle was sentenced to three years imprisonment with a period of 18 months non-parole.
Pringle's term of imprisonment of three years will commence on July 28, 2022 finishing on July 27, 2025 with a non-parole period of 18 months.
He will be eligible for parole on January 27, 2024.
The court recommended he serve the sentence in a minimum security prison such as Mannus Correctional Centre.
"The Court takes into account one day previously spent in prison."
According to the documents the firearms are to be destroyed.
