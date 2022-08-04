BoM warns more rain, storms today

The Bureau of Meteorology (BoM) has said a powerful cold front is bringing severe weather to inland and central New South Wales and the ACT today.
According to the BoM a severe weather warning is current for damaging winds and heavy rainfall in parts of the ACT, central and southern inland regions including Young and the South West Slopes of NSW.
"Damaging wind gusts in excess of 90km/hr are possible for parts of the south-east and central regions of NSW and heavy rainfall likely along the western slopes and western parts of the ACT today," a BoM spokesperson said.
"Damaging winds are expected to persist during Friday in parts of the south-east, most likely through the Illawarra."
The BoM also warned there is the potential of further thunderstorms in Young today following those that hit the region in the early hours of this morning.
"Thunderstorms are possible for much of the state," the spokesperson said.
"Severe thunderstorms are possible in the northern and southern inland regions of NSW, with the potential to bring damaging winds, large hail and heavy rainfall on Thursday afternoon and evening."
There are also sheep grazier warnings and flood warnings current for the Murrumbidgee and Tumut Rivers.
"A flood watch has been issued for inland NSW central and south west catchments with the potential for widespread minor flooding and possible isolated major flooding in some regions, including Upper Murray, Lachlan and Mitta Mitta rivers," the spokesperson said.
"Flooding is likely on Thursday night into Friday."
The Bureau has said it is monitoring the situation closely and will update its forecasts and warnings regularly.
"Communities are encouraged to stay up to date with the latest forecasts and warnings via the Bureau's website and BOM Weather app and follow the advice of emergency services agencies," the spokesperson said.
A local with a love of local news reporting for the people across the Hilltops and Weddin areas.
