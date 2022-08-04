The Australian Federal Police are continuing to look for missing child Hoang Vinh Le, born 21 June 2020.
According to the AFP Vinh was removed from the care of his maternal grandmother on 9 April, 2021 in Canberra by his parents.
Police have reason to believe the parents handed baby Vinh to a friend named Cathy Nguyen.
The AFP said the hand-over allegedly took place on or around 19 May 2021 in Cabramatta, Sydney.
"Court Orders have been in place for Vinh to live with his maternal grandmother since 19 April, 2021," an AFP spokesperson said.
The AFP is calling for information about the whereabouts of the child Hoang Vinh Le, or Cathy Nguyen, and are asked to please contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, quoting AFP reference 6779918.
"Sadly, baby Hoang Vinh Le is one of many we're searching for," the spokesperson said.
"It's currently National Missing Persons Week, and did you know that last year over 53,000 missing persons reports were made to police in Australia?
"It's time for us, as a community, to come together and raise awareness."
Follow the AFP National Missing Persons Coordination Centre and visit www.withoutthem.com.au to learn more.
