The wet outlook to continue into spring | Video

The Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) has said that the outlook is continuing to look wet due to sea surface temperatures in the Indian Ocean.
On Tuesday evening the BoM released a statement that warned that rain events will continue through the remainder of winter and well into spring due to what it calls a negative Indian Ocean Dipole.
Advertisement
The Indian Ocean dipole is determined by sea surface temperature differences between the eastern and western Indian Ocean.
"A negative IOD typically increases the chance of winter and spring rainfall over much of southern and eastern Australia, along with warmer days than usual in northern Australia," BoM's head of long-range forecasting Dr Andrew Watkins said.
"The Bureau's three month climate outlook is for above average rainfall for much of Australia, particularly for the central and eastern states."
According to the BoM's outlook maps there is a 90 per cent chance Young will receive above the average rainfall between August and the end of October and the same again between September through to the end of November.
"With wet soils, high rivers and full dams, and the outlook for above average rainfall, elevated flood risk remains for eastern Australia," Dr Watkins said.
Over the next week between August 13 and August 19 the BoM has predicted at least a 90 per cent chance of a further 5mm of rain in Young, that is on top of the rain that has already fallen earlier this week.
There is a 75 per cent chance of at least 10mm of rain caught in the gauge predicted for Young over the same time period and the same chance that 15mm will fall over the remainder of the month.
BoM has predicted that temperatures will be around the average for this time of the year over the next week.
"Communities are encouraged to keep up to date with the latest Bureau forecasts and warnings through the Bureau's website and BOM Weather app and follow the advice of emergency services," Dr Watkins said.
A local with a love of local news reporting for the people across the Hilltops and Weddin areas.
A local with a love of local news reporting for the people across the Hilltops and Weddin areas.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.