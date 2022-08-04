Ready to ride at Harden Horse Trials

For the 13 EvA105 or CCN1*-S riders. they will complete a dressage test, a showjumping round prior to facing off a cross country course that is a minimum of 2600m and a maximum of 3120m with between 25 and 30 obstacles or jumps that are all around 1.05m tall and can be up to 2.4m wide depending on what the course designer has created.