Ready to ride at Harden Horse Trials

At the time of going to print the rain was not enough to deter the organisers of the Essential Energy Harden Horse Trails who have their event coming up this weekend.
With 194 competitors from across NSW, ACT and Victoria travelling to the Harden Showground this weekend for an action packed weekend of dressage, showjumping and cross country riding.
A number of locals from Young will also be taking part in the two days of competition. We wish the best of luck to Nat Blundell, Gen Apps, Amy Caldwell, Sarah Miller, Jess McRae, Ash Bennett and Belinda O'Rielly.
The Harden Horse Trials is holding a number of classes over the weekend.
For the 13 EvA105 or CCN1*-S riders. they will complete a dressage test, a showjumping round prior to facing off a cross country course that is a minimum of 2600m and a maximum of 3120m with between 25 and 30 obstacles or jumps that are all around 1.05m tall and can be up to 2.4m wide depending on what the course designer has created.
Their dressage tests will begin from 3pm on Saturday, their showjumping round will start at 10am on Sunday and their turn on the Cross Country will be from 12.55pm.
There are also classes for 95cm, 80cm, 60cm and 45cm.
Dressage on Saturday will begin from 8am on Saturday with three rings running. The Showjumping for EvA80 and EvA60 classes will be held on Saturday from 11am with the remainder to start on Sunday from 8.30 starting with EvA95.
Cross Country on Sunday will begin from 9.30am on Sunday starting with the EvA60 class.
Horse and rider combinations of all ages and abilities will be taking part over the weekend and spectators are more than welcome with plenty to watch and lots of options to choose from Pony Tails Cafe run by Harden Pony Club.
The committee would like to thank its sponsors Essential Energy, Giddy Up Gags & Bits, Young Workwear, Donges IGA, Horse at Home, Hygain, TBV Equestrian, Emma Brown Legal, Parker's Smash Repairs, Hooked on Coffee, Horse and Hound Bodyworks, Jonesy's Bobcat Services, Nat Blundell Eventing, Bendigo Bank, Cultiv8 Financial Services and Britt Grovenor Photography.
