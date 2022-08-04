The Young Witness
Two year Corrections Order for drug charges

Updated August 10 2022 - 1:50am, first published August 4 2022 - 8:49pm
A Young woman has been sentenced to a two year Community Corrections Order and supervision after she was charged as part of Strike Force HARTT 2.

