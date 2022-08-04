Two year Corrections Order for drug charges

A Young woman has been sentenced to a two year Community Corrections Order and supervision after she was charged as part of Strike Force HARTT 2.
Layney Crotty, 21, was convicted and sentenced by Magistrate Jillian Kiely in Young Local Court on the charge of supply prohibited drug less than or equal to small quantity.
Crotty's second charge of supply prohibited drug smaller than or equal to small quantity was withdrawn.
Strike Force HARTT 2 was established in November of 2021 to investigate the supply of Methylamphetamine in Harden, Young and the surrounding areas.
In court Crotty's solicitor submitted that his client was supplying small amounts to a very few acquaintances.
The solicitor mentioned his client wanted to do better.
"She wants to turn her life around," her solicitor said.
Crotty's solicitor explained that his client had attended a rehabilitation facility, was no longer associating with her co-accused and had removed herself from her former situation in an effort to make changes.
Crotty's solicitor asked for a Community Corrections Order to be considered by Magistrate Kiely.
"She wants to move away from that, she doesn't want to be a drug user, she's left (co-accused) so there is no intention to conduct herself in this way," he said.
Magistrate Kiely took into consideration Crotty's early guilty plea, that she had made steps to change her life as well as her family situation.
"In terms of the objective seriousness I do agree that it is the lower-mid range," Magistrate Kiely said.
Magistrate Kiely went on to say that Crotty was certainly involved in an organised arrangement between Crotty and her co-accused but believed it was to fund her own use.
She went on to say that though that did in no way excuse the behaviour or the seriousness of the matter she believed that the prospects of rehabilitation were positive as long as Crotty stayed sober and continued to follow the phases of her rehabilitation program.
