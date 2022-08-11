Forbes man "12 months in jail to be served in the community"

A Forbes man has been sentenced to 12 months jail to be served as an Intensive Corrections Order for a fourth drink driving offence.
Jon Douglas Albert, 45, of Stonham Street, Forbes represented himself in Young Local Court when he appeared before Magistrate Jillian Kiely.
Albert plead guilty to the charge of drive with high range PCA - second or more offence.
Advertisement
"In reality this is your fourth offence," Magistrate Kiely said in court.
"What are you doing about the alcohol?"
Douglas told the court he had taken part in a two day intervention course, however was unable to complete it due to computer issues.
"It opened my eyes, there was one section where there was a huge car accident," he said.
"Like yours?" Magistrate Kiely asked.
"Yes," he replied.
According to the police documents tendered to the court Douglas was involved in a single vehicle accident on Iandra Rd, Monteagle around 6.20pm on Friday, February 18.
According to police a blue Mitsubishi Lancer was found upside down on the side of the road in a paddock.
When police arrived on scene they said they spoke with Douglas and he produced his licence before they performed a roadside breath test which returned a positive result.
"The accused was arrested for the purpose of a breath analysis and taken to Young Hospital," the documents read.
A blood sample was taken from Douglas at the hospital and sent to the Forensic and Analytical Science Service for testing.
The result showed Douglas had no less than 0.153g of alcohol in 100mm of blood.
"You seem to be blaming an animal rather than your level of intoxication," Ms Kiely said to Douglas before sentencing him to a custodial sentence of 12 months.
"I think that on this occasion it can be served in the community as an Intensive Corrections Order," she said.
"You just got sentenced to 12 months in jail to be served in the community."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.