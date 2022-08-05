Conditional Release Order for woman on drug charge

A Young woman escaped a conviction but was handed a six month Conditional Release Order in Young Local Court for a single drug charge.
Marina McMillan, 26, was represented by Mr Carmody when she appeared before Magistrate Jillian Kiely on the charge of possess prohibited drug.
Mr Carmody said his client was pleading guilty to the charge and he submitted that McMillan had been enduring an emotional family crisis and bought the drugs when she was at a very low point.
McMillan, according to Mr Carmody, said she was pleased in the end the drugs had been found.
He said his client hasn't taken any illegal substances and is a person of otherwise good character who has her own business that she has just started.
The police documents were tendered to the court and Magistrate Kiely agreed that the offending was on the lowest end of the scale and only a very small quantity (1g of amphetamine) was found.
According to the documents submitted to the court police had responded to McMillan's residence in relation to another matter and when questioned she told police there was amphetamine in her bedroom.
Police said they located three resealable bags, one larger and two smaller, containing a white crystal substance in McMillan's handbag.
The larger bag was located at the top of the handbag, and the two smaller bags were in among the other items of the bag.
Police seized the drugs. The total weight including packaging was 1.0g, with the smaller bags weighing 0.2g and 0.4g, and the larger purple striped bag weighing 0.4g.
