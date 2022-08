Road closures after Thursday rainfall | Video

They may be liable for any damage that they cause to a road that is closed or to their vehicle.

Travelling on roads covered with water is extremely dangerous and should be avoided.

Road conditions can change without warning and drivers should travel with caution.

Unsealed roads damage very easily when they are wet and only essential journeys should be undertaken until these roads dry out.

Repairs to damaged roads are not usually possible until both the roads and gravel stockpiles begin to dry out.