The Young Witness

Young Country Education Foundation ramble through the Hilltops

Rebecca Hewson
By Rebecca Hewson
Updated August 10 2022 - 7:32pm, first published August 5 2022 - 2:06am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Young Country Education Foundation are getting ready for spring with the announcement of its upcoming Hilltops Ramble.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rebecca Hewson

Rebecca Hewson

Senior Journalist - Grenfell Record and Young Witness

A local with a love of local news reporting for the people across the Hilltops and Weddin areas.

Local News

Get the latest Young news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.