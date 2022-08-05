Young Country Education Foundation ramble through the Hilltops

Young Country Education Foundation are getting ready for spring with the announcement of its upcoming Hilltops Ramble.
The Hilltops Ramble will be visiting a number of local attractions all while supporting local students.
"Enjoy a day's ramble in the beautiful Hilltops Region this Spring," Young CEF president Michael Jones said.
"Hilltops Ramble is an event organised by the Young branch of the CEF and offers an opportunity to visit some of the best attractions of the region whilst supporting local student's future education."
The Ramble will begin in Young before travelling around the area with plenty of amusements along the way.
"Meet at Young Railway Station in Anderson Park at 9.30am and step on a coach for a superb tour around the region," Michael said.
"The first stopover is a private guided tour of the beautiful Iandra Castle where morning tea will also be served.
"Guests then get to taste some of the district's great produce at the Rustic Maze and Country Garden where lunch will be served.
"The final stop of the ramble will be at Ballinaclash Fruit and Wines where guests can learn about local wines and fruits and partake in a wine and cheese session before the coach tour returns to the railway station at 4.30pm."
Tickets for the event will go on sale soon.
Enquires can be made with Leanne Parkman on 0438 002586 or ltm.park@bigpond.com.
