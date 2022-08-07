A new committee and celebrating 20 years

The Annual Meeting of the Young Hospital Auxiliary was held on Thursday 4th August at the Bowling Club. It proved to be a very interesting meeting with two guest speakers and great plans under way for Spring-time Open Gardens.
The Open Gardens in support of Young Hospital Auxiliary will be held on Saturday 29th October. We have several lovely gardens already listed for your enjoyment, but if you have been working hard in your beautiful garden and would like to share for the benefit of all, please contact Janice Ward or Lyn Freudenstein to discuss your garden's inclusion.
UHA Riverina Representative Liane Preinbergs of Tumut proved to be very interesting but also was hugely impressed with the achievements of our Auxiliary, how many members we have involved and the support of the local community. She also chaired the election of Office Bearers, which resulted in the popular re-election of President Janice Ward, Secretary Lyn Freudenstein, Vice-president Libby Plumley and Assistant Treasurer Gail Smith. Recently appointed Treasurer Rob Nash was also re-elected unopposed. Frank Baker continues as Publicity Officer and Gillian Wall will be our new Assistant Secretary.
Our Patron Nancy McGregor was also re-elected. Nancy was also presented with her 20 year's service badge by Ms Preinbergs. Well done Nancy, very much deserved!
Hospital Site Manager Lucy Dunstan gave the Auxiliary a very comprehensive overview of how busy the Hospital has been in the last month.
You can still donate to the Auxiliary at the Return and Earn at IGA till 16th October, so please keep bringing in you recyclable bottles. Every 10 cents helps.
If you are looking for something to become involved in, why not consider joining our friendly group. We welcome new members, and I'm sure you will find it very rewarding. Membership is only $2.50! Our next meeting will be held on Thursday 1st September at 10.30 at the Bowling Club.
