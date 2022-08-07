The Young Witness

A new committee and celebrating 20 years

By Janice Ward
Updated August 7 2022 - 10:22pm, first published 10:16pm
The Annual Meeting of the Young Hospital Auxiliary was held on Thursday 4th August at the Bowling Club. It proved to be a very interesting meeting with two guest speakers and great plans under way for Spring-time Open Gardens.

Local News

