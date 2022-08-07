Calls for Headspace to come to Young

Hilltops Council Mayor Margaret Roles has called for a Headspace to be set up in Young after a report from Murrumbidgee Primary Health Network (MPHN).
"For some time, I have been listening to community concerns about the lack of mental health support for young people who require help within our region," Mayor Roles said.
"Support unfortunately can be difficult to access and often requires travel out of the Hilltops LGA."
Mayor Roles has said there is an urgent need for improved mental health services in the Hilltops, where youth mental health and youth suicide have become critical issues over recent years.
The Murrumbidgee Primary Health Network (MPHN) reported 130 intentional self-harm incidents in Hilltops between 2017 to 2019 with a very high rate of suicide of 14.7 per 100,000 people.
According to Council there are gaps in service access for young people and over half the hospitalisations of Hilltops youth, aged between 15 - 19 years are for mental health related disorders.
Council also said in addition, many young people need help to cope with parental substance abuse, especially alcohol.
There are calls for a Headspace facility to be set up in Young in an effort to try and help as many young people as possible.
Headspace is the National Youth Mental Health Foundation in Australia. It is a non-government organisation, funded by the Federal Government, that delivers mental health services to young people with an emphasis on youth-friendly environments and improved accessibility.
"By establishing a Headspace service in Young, with outreach services into surrounding communities including Boorowa and Harden, support will be accessible to our young people and provide the Hilltop communities with the chance to break the tragic cycle of mental health, self-harm, attempted suicides, and suicides," Mayor Roles said.
Hilltops Youth Action Group have set up a petition to lobby the Federal Government to provide this service to the Hilltops community.
Council said signing this petition is a chance to make a difference to the young people of the Hilltops and ensure local access to support services.
"I ask everyone to support the youth of our beautiful Hilltops by signing the petition," Mayor Roles said.
The petition can be signed at https://chng.it/PxT6NtBRVk or via the Hilltops Council and Hilltops Youth Action Group Facebook pages, and at pop up locations in towns and villages over the coming months.
