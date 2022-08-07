Riverina MP Michael McCormack has defended his time overseeing a major regional fund after the auditor general accused a panel of MPs of approving an extra $100 million to National Party electorates.
An audit report of the $1.15 billion Building Better Regions Fund last month stated that grant approval rates were "more favourable" for Liberal and Nationals-held seats.
"While the Nationals accounted for fewer electorates ... applications funded from these electorates out-performed those in Liberal Party and ALP electorates in terms of both average number of grants and value of grants," the report stated.
Mr McCormack was a member of the Building Better Regions ministerial panel, which approved funding decisions, for the second round of grants and chairman of the panel for the third and fourth rounds.
During that time, the Riverina received millions of dollars from the fund including $4.28 million for Wagga City Council's Botanic Gardens precinct renewal, $5.35 million for Temora Shire Council's aerodrome upgrade.
"Regional electorates received their fair share in Building Better Regions funding and all successful applicants were within the guidelines of the program," Mr McCormack stated.
"Building Better Regions is about ensuring regional communities get their fair share of funding. Why shouldn't Temora get the airport it needs? Why shouldn't Wagga's Botanic Gardens be upgraded and Destination Riverina Murray receive support to attract more people to visit our regions?
"The popularity of the program, which is typically oversubscribed by four or five times its budget, is proof positive the regions need this funding to continue."
"Departments are there to provide advice and this is always welcomed, but departmental officials are not elected by the people and sent to Canberra to act for and on their behalf," he said.
Infrastructure Minister Catherine King said she would overhaul the fund "to make sure we have clearer, fairer, transparent processes right the way across the regional grants program".
Riverina Labor candidate for this year's federal election, Mark Jeffreson, said the auditor-general's report was the worst in a string of similar findings about grants programs run by the former Coalition government.
"It's just been appalling. It's not using any of the guidelines, it's just been used to dip money in a pork barrel and dish it around electorates," he said.
Journalist for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga Wagga covering politics and data. Mobile: 0437 853 137 Email: rex.martinich@dailyadvertiser.com.au
