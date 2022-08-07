Young have been left frustrated after the top-of-the-table clash against Gundagai was abandoned.
Floodwaters inundated Anzac Park on Saturday with the majority of the playing surface covered in water.
Young president Josh Powderly questioned Gundagai's lack of preparedness to move the game with the major flood warning issued days in advance.
"It is what is what and there is not much you can do about it," Powderly said.
"You can't tell when the river is going to rise, when it is not and what it is going to do.
"It can catch people by surprise and it would have been nice to play somewhere else but it is not to be."
However Group Nine chairman Andrew Hinchcliffe did not believe there was any other alternative.
"It's unfortunate and while football is football the other thing I've been trying to weigh up is the community will be in a state of flux in Gundagai at the moment and I'm probably thinking more about that," Hinchcliffe said.
"There was talk about relocations and moving the game but at the end of the day the community in Gundagai is going through a pretty tough time, there will be people moving livestock, people locked in and in different situations and it is important we allow them to concentrate on the things that need to be concentrated on."
Gundagai also didn't feel they were in a position to play at a different venue on Sunday.
Secretary Martin Hay revealed the club's strapping, gear and a number of players' boots were still in the dressing sheds when the floodwaters arrived.
"We can't get in to get our stuff out of the ground," Hay said.
All four games, with Gundagai not fielding a Sullivan Cup team this season, will now be draws.
It's a source of frustration for Young with their leaguetag team banking on picking up two points to ensure they remain ahead of Tumut in the battle for fifth.
The Cherrypickers' Weissel Cup outfit are also in a tight race for a top-three finish.
It also means Young's first grade outfit will now have three weeks off in a row before a clash with Temora in the final round of the season.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
