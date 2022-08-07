Small schools big boost for before and after school care

Bribbaree Public School, Caragabal Public School, Jugiong Public School and Ungarie Public School will receive a financial boost to Before and After School Care in the communities.
Member for Cootamundra Steph Cooke said she was proud the program is supporting smaller communities to have a BASC provision that will benefit local students and their families.
"We all know how important these services are for the community and the flexibility it provides to families, I am pleased the NSW Government is supporting innovation to help working families," Ms Cooke said.
"Great before and after school care services are essential to communities and young children, providing a safe place to play and socialise."
Minister for Education and Early Learning Sarah Mitchell said this investment will support the NSW Government's commitment to ensure that all parents with public primary school students have access to before and after school care.
"This Government is supporting working families by expanding before and after school care services across NSW, creating an additional 19,420 before and after school care places over the last three years," Ms Mitchell said.
"This funding is in addition to the existing $235 million commitment to help support and grow the before and after school care sector to improve access and affordability for NSW families."
"Tenders will soon open for the Cootamundra electorate calling for providers to assist school communities in access to BASC provision."
The NSW Department of Education will update the community when tender applications open.
