Hilltops receives funding for street lights

Member for Cootamundra Steph Cooke has announced a $91,000 grant for Hilltops Council to use for new or to improve lighting on local roads.
Ms Cooke said more than $370,000 would be allocated across the nine local government areas of the Cootamundra electorate for better road conditions for motorists traveling at night.
The grants have been awarded under the NSW Government's Traffic Route Lighting Subsidy Scheme to cover capital costs for new and improved lighting, maintenance work and energy consumption costs across the region.
"Better visibility is a safety win for all road users, including motorists, cyclists and pedestrians," Ms Cooke said.
"Under this scheme, we are compensating Council's for operational costs associated with eligible street lighting, which will help reduce the number of night-time accidents."
On top of the $91,000 for Hilltops Council funding has been secured under the latest round of the program for:
Ms Cooke said Councils can receive a subsidy of up to 50 per cent of the Australian Energy Regulator's approved pricing to assist in rolling out a better level of lighting than otherwise provided on state, regional and designated roads.
