The Young Witness

Hilltops receives funding for street lights

Updated August 8 2022 - 3:54am, first published 3:44am
Member for Cootamundra Steph Cooke has announced a $91,000 grant for Hilltops Council to use for new or to improve lighting on local roads.

Local News

