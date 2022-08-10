Monteagle, Murringo and Wombat schools educate on food waste | Photos

Monteagle, Murringo and Wombat Public Schools recently secured funding from the Murrumbidgee Local Health District Health Promotion Team to undertake the OZ Harvest FEAST Program.
FEAST is a Year 5 and 6 food waste education program from OZ Harvest.
The program is project-based learning that focuses on food and sustainability and runs for 7-10 weeks. Teachers can adapt and change the program to suit the participating school's needs.
Like any good FEAST, it is designed to be fun, engaging and filled with great ideas! The package focuses on reducing food waste with stage 3 classrooms and includes cooking sessions.
The package focuses on the problem of food waste and food insecurity - globally and in Australia and the impact of food insecurity on people and provided great hands-on cooking and tips about what families can at home.
All equipment, teacher training and support is supplied.
"The program has been a great success at Monteagle Public," Monteagle Public School principal Sarah Dabin said.
"The students have loved the cooking component and engaging in conversaton about food waste.
"Our children are now all very enthusiastic about cooking and looking at ways to use up food at home to reduce waste..
"It has been a really positive and interactive program for our students who have definitely developed a passon for healthy cooking and preventing food waste."
Health Promotion Officer, Barb Manwaring is very pleased three local schools are taking the lead in the area of food waste and sustainability.
"Food waste is damaging our planet and according to OZHARVEST the average Australian wastes 312 kilograms of food a year, with one third of all food waste coming from the home," Barb said.
"This is a real issue for our future in global emissions.
"Helping to educate and notice our young learners is a great place to begin."
The FEAST program can be easily implemented in any classroom and the curriculum package uses the latest teaching and learning approaches and includes everything needed to teach the STEM curriculum aligned food waste program.
FEAST allows the students to be fully immersed in hands on cooking activities in the classroom with fully equipped kitchen kits (no kitchen required). Online and Face to Face teacher training is also provided.
