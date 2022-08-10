Woolford to take part in 150km trek

The Big Three, a group of individuals supporting the McGrath Foundation among others, have announced on Facebook that Simon Woolford will be joining them on a 150km trek.
The group said they are honoured to have the former local join their ranks for the walk.
"We are honoured to have Simon Woolford involved with the walk in January to help raise awareness and funds for the McGrath Foundation," the group posted on its Facebook page.
"Simon is a former professional rugby league player who played 262 NRL games, most of those in the number 9 jersey.
"He played 234 for the Canberra Raiders and 28 games for the Dragons.
"He also played 48 games over in the Super League for Huddersfield Giants, a club he became the head coach at!
"He was as tough as they come."
The walk will be a personal one for Woolford who lost his mother to breast cancer.
"Unfortunately breast cancer is a cause close to home for Simon and his family," the group wrote.
"He lost his mum to breast cancer when he was just 11 years old."
When Woolford joins the walk he will start from Newcastle and make his way to Sydney.
"So January 1st, Simon has put his hand up to walk the gruelling 150km trek from McDonald Jones Stadium in Newcastle to the SCG in Sydney to honour his mum," the post read.
"Simon and the rest of the trekkers will arrive for Day 1 of the iconic Pink Test, walking the last 1km to the Pink Village with over 100+ stars all wearing pink to honour anyone that's been affected by breast cancer."
