The Young Witness

Woolford to take part in 150km trek

Updated August 10 2022 - 7:02pm, first published 6:55pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Big Three, a group of individuals supporting the McGrath Foundation among others, have announced on Facebook that Simon Woolford will be joining them on a 150km trek.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Young news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.