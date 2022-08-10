Locals fined 50 times for COVID with $18,500 still to be paid

Fewer than half of COVID fines in Young have been fully paid, new data reveals.
Between 2020 and 2021 NSW Police issued penalties up to $11,000 for lockdown, mask, or vaccination breaches in the state.
The data reveals 50 fines were issued in Young.
As a comparison Orange residents received 154 fines, Cowra residents 145 fines, Canowindra residents 10 fines, Parkes residents 110 fines and Forbes residents 107 fines.
The fines issued in Young totalled $47,500.
Orange residents fell foul of the regulations 154 times accumulating $156,020 in fines.
Cowra residents fell foul 145 times for $131,800 in fines; Canowindra residents received 10 infringements and $8000 in fines; Parkes residents 110 fines worth $90,360 and; Forbes residents received $89,900 in penalties after receiving 102 fines.
Only 10 of the fines issued in Young, totaling $8,500, have been paid in full, according to figures supplied by the NSW Government.
Nineteen fines issued in Young, worth $18,500, are outstanding.
Twenty-two of the Young fines, worth $20,500, are being repaid in payment plans.
Just 38 - accounting for $40,160 - of those issued in Orange have been paid in full.
In Cowra just 32 of the 145 fines issued, worth $25,400, have been paid in full.
No money at all has been recovered for 57 of the fines in Cowra worth $59,493 and 49, worth $43,100, were placed on payment plans.
The final seven are on Work and Development Orders, allowing the payee to volunteer, attend courses, or complete counselling instead of paying the fine.
Parkes residents have paid, in full, just over one third of the fines issued in the town.
Figures show 44 of the 110 fines issued in Parkes, worth $30,960, have been paid in full.
Thirty-three fines, worth $25,925, remain outstanding.
A further 33 fines, worth $30,200, are being paid via payment plans.
Of the $89,000 in 24 fines issued in Forbes, worth $18,700, have been paid in full and 37, worth $32,049, remain outstanding.
Twenty-seven of the fines issued in Forbes, worth $24,200, are being paid via a payment plan and a further 19, worth $32,049, are on Work and Development orders.
Payment rates in the centres are roughly in line with national trends.
