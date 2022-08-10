The Young Witness
Total fines for Young were fined a total of $47,500

By Andrew Fisher
Updated August 10 2022 - 7:27pm, first published 7:13pm
Locals fined 50 times for COVID with $18,500 still to be paid

Fewer than half of COVID fines in Young have been fully paid, new data reveals.

