The Young Witness

From the Commander's desk: Young people and youth issues

By The Hume Police District
Updated August 10 2022 - 7:35pm, first published 7:34pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The NSW Police Force has a strong commitment to building trust with young people while reducing crime, violence and fear of crime in the community.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Young news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.