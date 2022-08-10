Third quake recorded on Sunday morning

Geoscience Australia have reported a third quake was recorded in the early hours of Sunday morning.
As previously reported there were two quakes recorded by the Federal Government department measuring magnitude 2.3 at 1.05am and magnitude 2.6 at 3.44am on Sunday, however it has now been reported a third quake shook the area measuring a magnitude 2.2 at 2.17am the same morning.
The third quake was recorded about 10km from the other two which were located in the Memagong area, with the third around five kilometers from town towards Maimuru.
All three quakes were recorded at a depth of 10km according to Geoscience Australia.
The only other quake to have been recorded over the past seven days in NSW was a magnitude 2.5 tremor recorded at Talbingo near Batlow at 3.43am on Sunday morning. It too was recorded at a depth of 10km.
There were only three reports from locals of feeling the 2.6 earthquake on the Geoscience Australia website.
On social media a number of locals said they had not felt anything and there have been no reports of damage from any of the tremors.
A local with a love of local news reporting for the people across the Hilltops and Weddin areas.
